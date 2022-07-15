Banff Gondola by Pursuit/Handout

As the regional manager of bars and mixology, Sam Clark’s work days may be consumed with concocting new combinations of fresh juices, bitters and spirits for the historic Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, but his first libation of the day is a cuppa.

A self-proclaimed “tea fanatic,” Clark is a regular at Jolene’s Tea House on Bear Street, with hand-blended organic tea selections and a friendly staff who share their tips for a local adventure. Sip in-house or pick up a souvenir: Jolene’s Tea is available on restaurant and bar menus throughout this national park town. Clark’s personal stash includes citrusy Peach Blossom White tea and tropical Coconut Pouchong, made with oolong tea leaves.

Jolene's Tea House in BanffHandout

Clark’s happy hour suggestions include a Frozen Strawberry Negroni while on the Fairmont Banff Springs Lookout Patio or the Matcha Colada cocktail from Hello Sunshine Sushi, which can be ordered spirit-free.

For visitors wanting to head into the mountains without breaking a sweat, Clark recommends the Banff Gondola’s Sunset Festival at the Sulphur Mountain summit, pairing dining, drinks and live music every evening on the Peak Patio with an unforgettable view of Banff’s pink and orange sunsets.

