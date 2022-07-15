Vin Room was the first wine bar in Calgary, and it has a dog-friendly zone too.Handout

Phoebe Fung, whose Vin Room was the city’s first wine bar, is a pet-positive proprietor. She welcomes humans and canines to Vin Room Mission and Vin Room West patios, and a dog-friendly zone at Vin Room YYC Airport; all with the opportunity to meet her laid-back pooch Dom the Somm Pom, a well-known dog about town and therapy pup. What’s on Fung’s radar? Any local destination that’s pet-friendly.

Four-legs-friendly fun on 4th street

Visit the pet-happy and historic French district with more than 200 businesses that is home to the annual and pedestrian-friendly Lilac Festival with live entertainment and artisans. This social neighbourhood welcomes the dog-obsessed and hosts the 4th Street Pup Club, the only one of its kind in the city with discounts, giveaways and details on canine-loving restaurant patios. Fung also recommends the monthly summer series, 4th Street Night Market, for a Saturday night devoted to food trucks, local vendors and live entertainment.

A picnic or promenade on Prince’s Island Park

Found north of downtown, this island within the Bow River is the perfect picnic spot. There are three bridges to access the park that has 20 hectares of green space and is part of the extensive Bow River Pathway system, featuring 50 kilometres of trails for two wheels, two feet or four paws.

Prince's Island Park is the perfect spot for a picnic.Roth and Ramberg Photography Inc./Calgary Tourism

A pantry refresher at Crossroads Market

When she’s looking to restock her pantry, Fung heads to the city’s southeast, where Crossroads’ indoor and outdoor summer markets are celebrating 30 years of operation. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Fung finds seasonal fruit and vegetables from the 150 Western Canadian farmers including one of her sweet essentials: a jar of honey sourced from Henry and Helen’s Honey House.

A night out on 17th Avenue

A lively strip featuring music, drag shows and outdoor movie screenings at Tomkins Park until September, there are numerous restaurants on 17th, including Fung’s steady go-tos: The Ship and Anchor pub for a pint or traditional antipasti and pasta at Buon Giorno Ristorante. For after dinner adventure, she suggests all ages and all accessible Ironwood Stage & Grill for nightly folk, bluegrass or jazz acts, the King Eddy at Studio Bell, Calgary’s oldest music venue for blues or the Candlelight Concerts at the Hangar Flight Museum, with Listeso String Quartet playing Vivaldi among vintage planes and memorabilia of western Canadian aviation history.

The King Eddy at Studio Bell is Calgary’s oldest music venue for blues.Brandon Wallis/Calgary Tourism

