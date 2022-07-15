A YEG Scoot mural tour of Edmonton.Dudley B Menezies/Explore Edmonton

As the co-founder of volunteer-driven Black-Owned Market Edmonton (BOM YEG), Rochelle Ignacio is always on the pulse of the city, as she actively promotes local Black entrepreneurs and creatives.

Ignacio encourages an eco-friendly start in Edmonton with YEG Scoot, an electric scooter rental and tour company. The Mural Experience with Foodie Stop is a guided two and a half hour e-scooter reconnoitre of downtown architecture and Old Strathcona’s Whyte Avenue, featuring more than 60 murals to populate your ‘gram.

Visitors who appreciate art and design should check out the Vignettes Design Series Festival’s Brick & Mortar pop-up, on until Aug. 27. Seven small businesses are partnered with local architects, designers and artists to create temporary storefronts.

El Corazon.PAUL SWANSON/Courtesy El Corazon

Also on Ignacio’s radar: Stops at Vignettes Gallery designed by Amanda Lwanga where you’ll find home decor must-haves, Token Bitters for mocktail and cocktail essentials and to see portraits by local artist Keon Courtney. For a Latin American vibe, visit El Corazon, now open in Glenora, northwest of the downtown core. A welcome spot for a business lunch or after work drinks, Ignacio advises foodies to try the Spanish Blackened Basa, a pan-seared fish boldly spiced with paprika and chile de arbol peppers.

