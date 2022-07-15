Nova Scotia’s wine country, Annapolis Valley, is just a day's trip away from Halifax.Tourism Nova Scotia/Handout

Visitors to Halifax will be flocking to one of architect Omar Gandhi’s most recent projects – the newly reinvented pathways at Peggy’s Cove. “Now fully accessible, it’s worth the trip back to one of Canada’s most important landmarks. But please stay off of the black rocks!” he says. He’s got his eye on a few other summer destinations around the city, too.

Cheer for the home team

Get swept up by the energy of the crowd at an afternoon soccer match cheering on the Halifax Wanderers. The team, Gandhi says, “is immensely popular and their intimate venue is right in the middle of the downtown core.” The team sits in the middle of the standings in the Canadian Premier League, and a single point separates them from the team above and below them, which means every game counts this summer.

Chill out at the Halifax Jazz Festival

Headliners for this year’s fest include Tank and the Bangas, Perfume Genius and Molly Johnson, and all daytime programming is free throughout festival weekend, until July 17. “It’s an annual must see,” says Gandhi. Venues are scattered throughout downtown, with the main stage on the waterfront. It’s a chance, too, to visit this revamped part of the city. The boardwalk now features Adirondack chairs, hammocks and the new harbour stairs at Queen’s Marque, which lead down in to the water.

The Halifax Jazz Festival's venues are scattered throughout the downtown core, with the main stage on the waterfront.Handout/Handout

Enjoy a local wine (or two) in the Annapolis Valley

Nova Scotia’s wine country is a delicious day trip from Halifax. “The wineries boast some of the best wine in the country with an atmosphere for tasting and touring unlike any other in Canada,” he says. “Twelve wineries, all within a short distance, make for a spectacular tour.” The Valley features some of the province’s most iconic wineries: Lightfoot & Wolfville, Benjamin Bridge and Luckett Vineyards, as well as the region’s first, Domaine de Grand Pré. You’ll definitely want to make time for a meal while you’re here as the area is the agricultural heart of the province.

Unwind, Nordic-style, at Nature Folk

Massage, movement classes, infrared sauna and a Nordic spa – Nature Folk is a one-stop shop for respite and healing. It’s the city’s first urban Nordic spa, and Gandhi recommends the retreat because this summer Nature Folk’s second location will be open in Dartmouth. It’s an ideal spot for a physical and mental reset with an afternoon spent moving between Finnish saunas, a cold plunge and a warm pool.

Nature Folk is Halifax’s first urban Nordic spa. A second spa will be opening in Dartmouth.Handout

Fill up in the North End

There’s no shortage of options in this neighbourhood for a great meal or light bite. “The sandwiches from Luke’s Small Goods, ice cream from DeeDee’s and coffee from one of the many incredible local spots,” he says. You’ll find breakfast and hearty lunch sandwiches on freshly baked breads at Luke’s Small Goods, and small-batch frozen treats in fun flavours like chai and dreamsicle at DeeDee’s. For dinner, Gandhi recommends Bar Kismet, “one of Canada’s best restaurants.” The restaurant is known for its fresh seafood, handmade pasta and inventive cocktail menu.

