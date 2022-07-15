Laird Herbert is overjoyed to welcome back visitors to Whitehorse: as innkeeper of the sustainably built Black Spruce Hotel, he reopened his modern cabins stocked with organic amenities in June after a two-year pause.

The Grey Mountains.Abby Cooper/Yukon Tourism

Herbert recognizes many of his guests are seeking outdoor experiences in the nearby wilderness and encourages mountain biking in the Grey Mountains. As one of the city’s most popular biking areas, there are more than 90 trail options for newbies to experts; Herbert suggests trying the Chadburn Blue, a doubletrack trail spanning five kilometres which can be accessed by bikers, hikers or trail runners.

The Fireweed Community Market is a social and tasty stop over, found in Whitehorse’s Shipyards Park, luring shoppers with arts, crafts, fresh produce and street food. Herbert suggests tasting the hand-pulled noodles from Azhong Noodles food truck or one of the handcrafted flavours from Half Moon Ice Cream, like Herbert’s preferred pick, strawberry basil.

Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in Whitehorse.Andrew Strain/Yukon Tourism

After exploring Whitehorse, guests are encouraged to indulge in the Nordic cycle and hot pools at the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs, the only hot springs in the territory. The Aurora pool (with accessible ramp) and the meditative Relax Rooms with heated tile loungers, have both recently re-opened.

