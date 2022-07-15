Collaboration is the daily mantra for Amber Sarraillon, who works alongside Morgan Wielgosz as co-owners of Good Neighbour Brewing, which began retailing its craft brews and sparkling hop waters in May, 2021 thanks to a partnership with Oxus Brewing Company, one of the first microbreweries in Winnipeg.

The Beer CanMike Peters/Tourism Winnipeg

Enjoy a local brew (and a tasty dish) at One Sixteen

In February, the duo teamed up with the The Beer Can, a local beer garden, and Two Hands Catering to launch a taproom and dining room in the city’s West Broadway district. Next door, Sarraillon is also busy with Good Neighbour Brewing’s first brick and mortar home base, with it’s own taproom, beer tastings, bottle shop and shared courtyard patio.

Get the best brews in town on a city-wide beer tasting tour

Choose from what’s on tap at Sarraillon’s current home base of Oxus Brewing and Low Life Barrel House,0 which opened a new taproom in May. Also try family-friendly Sookram’s Brewing Co., the pup-positive patio at Barn Hammer Brewing Company, The Beer Can at the Granite (which just opened a second location in Osborne Village at the Gas Station Arts Centre) and Hargraves St. Market, a food hall/bar/brewery at True North Square.

Shorty's Pizza.Larissa Blumenschein/Handout

Stop in for a slice at Shorty’s Pizza

Visit another neighbour Sarraillon heartily endorses (and who recently celebrated its first anniversary) for its innovative daily feature pie combinations (such as the Prosciutt O’ Happiness with prosciutto, roasted leeks, arugula and fior di latte cheese) paired with an easy drinking Shorty’s lager.

Indulge in some Italian at Made by Paste

Sarraillon’s current food obsession is anything created by chef Renée Girard, whose time working the line at Harth Mozza & Wine Bar kept the city’s gourmands buzzing about her innovative dishes. She now helms Made by Paste, a combo of resto pop up and online food shop including hand-rolled fresh pasta like cavatelli and rigatoni.

Enjoy the late-night vibes

For those long summer nights on the prairies, Sarraillon recommends the local music scene – check out The Times Change(d) High & Lonesome Club, located on Main Street at Blue Note Park for honky tonk blues. Visit Patio 340, a bilingual culture and music venue at Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain for regional singer/songwriters. Or bookmark the coming Current Festival, a chic three-day art, drink, cuisine and music festival debuting in mid-August at the CN Stage at The Forks.

Satisfy your sweet tooth

And since warm days deserve a sweet finish, Sarraillon’s favourite sugar hits include Fête Ice Cream & Coffee (the Funfetti flavour features actual chunks of birthday cake), a stop at Jenna Rae Cakes for an Instagram-worthy dessert sparkling with signature dazzle dust aka edible glitter or a drive to the historic Elm Park Bridge to join the crowds at beloved BDI (Bridge Drive-In) for creamy and cold soft serve ice cream.

