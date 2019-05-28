This is your final chance for great summer travel deals

The start of summer is just a month away, and if you haven’t booked your vacation yet, now is the time to do so. If you wait just a few more weeks to settle your travel plans, you could end up paying a premium. Commit now, and you can take advantage of the many hotels, tour companies and destinations offering notable savings. All deals are available at publication time, but many expire May 31, so act fast.
Epic adventures
World Touring Day was May 23, but you can still get up to 75 per cent off tours via TourRadar’s sale when you book by 9 p.m. (ET) on May 31. Exodus Travel has $150 off per person on their small group and self-guided adventures, including trips to Egypt, when you book by June 13. Israel has announced the Israel Pass, which gives guests up to 20 per cent off at six of the country’s national parks and nature reserves. And if you’re heading to Europe, you can save up to 20 per cent on standard premium seats when riding the Eurostar. Bookings must be made by June 6 with travel completed by Oct. 13.
All-inclusive escapes
Club Med properties are typically in the higher price range, but if you book by June 19 and travel by Dec. 20, you can save big on trips to Mexico, the Caribbean and Florida. This semi-annual sale not only gives you exclusive rates but also additional perks such as free room upgrades and no single-supplement fee. Not to be outdone, Air Canada Vacations has up to 40 per cent off trips to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean as long as you book by June 2 and travel by Oct. 31. The Paradisus Cancun is giving guests US$550 in resort credits on four- to six-night stays or US$1,500 when you stay seven or more nights when you complete your stay by Dec. 23. There is also a promotion at the family-friendly all-inclusive resorts Panama Jack Cancun and Panama Jack Playa Del Carmen in which, on select dates, kids under 12 stay free and you can save up to 50 per cent when you book by June 20.
City breaks
The City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia, has various hotel packages that will save you over US$200 as long as you book by June 13. On the West Coast, Seattle’s newly opened Sound Hotel has a few different discount offers, while the Sandman Hotel in Santa Rosa, Calif., has a VIP wine-tasting package offering more than $400 in value. One of the most famous hotels in the world, Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai is giving guests who book one of their signature suites 20 per cent off and over $900 in resort credits on stays until the end of September. Those looking to stay within Canada may want to consider the Hotel Grand Pacific in Victoria, which has various deals such as a free $100 Visa gift card on two-night stays and a family fun package.
Small-ship adventures
If you want an intimate experience at sea, go for a small ship. Get up close to nature in one of the most unique parts of the world: G Adventures has 35 per cent off Galapagos cruises when you book by June 30. You could head to the Far East and save $3,000 per person when cruising down the Yangtze in Tibet and China with Uniworld. Select departure dates are available in August and September but you must book by May 31. If you’re going through Game of Thrones withdrawal, you can sail from Split to Dubrovnik with Intrepid travel and see where some of the scenes were shot while saving 25 per cent. This deal applies to all Europe sailing trips, but they must be booked by May 31 with travel through Aug 31.
Hotel discounts
Need a short break? You can save up to 20 per cent on weekend getaways for the rest of the year at participating Marriott hotels and resorts in the United States, Canada, Caribbean and Latin America when you book by June 30. If those locations don’t work for you, IHG has a global sale where you’ll save at least 20 per cent when you book a property by July 31. You need to book at least three days in advance, but travel is valid until Sept. 15.
Fantastic Florida
Whoever said Florida is just a winter destination clearly never visited during the summer. With new sizzling attractions open in Orlando and some great deals on hotels, now is the time to visit the Sunshine State. Until the end of June, seven Disney Springs resort area hotels have prices as low as US$80 per night. The Breakers Palm Beach has rates until the end of September that are almost 50 per cent cheaper than their winter prices and you get free daily benefits such as a full American breakfast and a sixth night free. In Key West, The Reach hotel has some great specials such as 20 per cent off when booking in advance and US$100 in resort credits when staying two nights.
Hot hot hot destinations
If you love the heat, consider one of these scorching destinations. This summer, Canadians can save up to 40 per cent on accommodations, restaurants, attractions and more in the Cayman Islands. In Los Cabos, you’ll get 30 per cent off summer excursions with Cabo Adventures when using promo code 5TRV2019. From now until the end of August, select hotels in Bermuda are giving guests a free night when they meet certain conditions. The Crane Resort in Barbados has two packages where you can save big: Family Fun and Rekindle your Romance. The luxury boutique hotel Vista Celestial in Costa Rica is giving guests who stay five, seven or 10 nights US$850 off when they book by July 1. Stays must be completed in July; just quote the “A Midsummer Night’s Dream Deal” package when making your reservation.
