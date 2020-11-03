 Skip to main content

Travel news: Adventure packages, staycations and gallery hops

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
Tourists look out over the old town of Dubrovnik, Croatia, on June 21, 2018.

DMITRY KOSTYUKOV/The New York Times News Service

Butterfield & Robinson has revealed its 2021 Trip Collection, including small-group walking or biking adventures in popular destinations such as Croatia, the Azores and the Canadian Arctic. The Canadian tour operator has also started offering Singular Stays, exclusive accommodations including a villa or a yacht for families or small groups paired with a curated itinerary.

Showcasing contemporary art from Vancouver to Halifax, Art TO is hosting a national gallery-hop on Nov. 7. Art lovers in seven cities can indulge in the latest modern art exhibitions at local galleries.

Saskatoon has welcomed Dakota Dunes Resort & Casino, located on the unceded territory of the Whitecap Dakota First Nation. With 155 rooms, the hotel’s design is inspired by Indigenous culture and offers farm-to-table dining and an award-winning golf course. Save 15 per cent with reservations made before Nov. 30.

Marriott Bonvoy has introduced the new Work Anywhere program: a day pass for 12 hours, stay pass for overnight or play pass for a weekend or a week to find inspiration in new surroundings. Canadream RV is offering Winter Staycation rates from November until early April from $125 per day in a winterized recreational vehicle. Work from the road or consider a ski safari, with suggested itineraries to follow the powder trail in British Columbia or ski resorts in Quebec’s Laurentians.

For snowbirds flying west, the BC Hotel Association and Tourism Vancouver Island have created vancouverisland.travel/snowbirds to help plan winter on the island. For those in search of special offers in Ontario’s wilderness areas such as Parry Sound, Algonquin or Muskoka, Explorers' Edge provides year-round info for accommodation, attractions, shopping and dining.

