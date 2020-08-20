 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Travel

Travel news: Airbnb offering unique Indigenous stays and experiences across Canada

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
Wiikwemkoong First Nation is Manitoulin Island’s largest First Nation community.

WIIKWEMKOONG

There’s a new option when searching Airbnb (airbnb.ca): a dedicated webpage for Indigenous accommodation and experiences across Canada. Partnering with the Indigenous Tourism Assocation of Canada (ITAC), Airbnb will now offer stays and tours with ITAC members such as B.C.’s Secwepemc People of Kamloops, the Huron-Wendat in Quebec City and the First Nations of Manitoulin Island in Northern Ontario.

Located in the city’s Inner Harbour, Victoria’s award-winning Magnolia Hotel & Spa (magnoliahotel.com) makes it easy to plan a weekend getaway with curated self-guided trail experiences. Runners and cyclists will appreciate the suggested routes (the hotel offers Norco cruiser bikes for guests) as well as maps that help you discover local craft breweries, tapas, shopping or afternoon tea. If it’s a weekend with a special someone, Magnolia Hotel has an A-list of tips for dining a deux.

Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles (quartierdesspectacles.com) has unveiled Un coeur nomade, an exhibition to celebrate author Dany Laferrière’s 35-year literary career, on until Nov. 1. From his early years in Haiti to time spent in Miami, Paris and Montreal, Laferrière’s life is detailed in panels along the Promenade des Artistes. Every evening at sunset, L’Exil vaul le voyage, an animated short film about the author will be shown on the façade of UQAM’s Pavillion Président-Kennedy.

The World Tourism and Travel Council’s Safe Travels (wttc.org), a global health and safety program that can help guide your destination decision-making, has been adopted by 20 countries including Jordan, Costa Rica, Croatia, Kenya, Turkey, Panama, Portugal, Turkey, Egypt, Slovenia, Trinidad & Tobago and Rwanda.

