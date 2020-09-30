 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Travel

Travel news: Bird trails, fall colours and Geo Domes

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

A great blue heron holds a small fish in its beak after plucking it from the waters off Spanish Banks during low tide in Vancouver, on July 19, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Discover British Columbia’s avian community on the newly created B.C. Bird Trail. The self-guided itineraries in Delta, Richmond, Fraser Valley and central Vancouver Island are found beneath the Pacific Flyway, a north-south highway for migratory birds. Eagles, ducks, shorebirds and the largest colony of pterodactyl-like herons in Western Canada are some of the many feathered friends to be seen in the wetlands and forest areas.

Open this photo in gallery

The fall foliage of Ontario's Algonquin Provincial Park.

LeoPatrizi/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Find out where autumn’s red, yellow and orange are unveiling around the province with Ontario Parks’s Fall Colour Report. Updated weekly, the report includes the best viewing spots for vibrantly hued leaves, such as Driftwood, Restoule, Mikisew and Murphys Point Provincial Parks. Don’t have a car? Park Bus has resumed limited service from Vancouver and Toronto to access green spaces including Cultus Lake Provincial Park or Elora Gorge while NANA offers shuttles from Montreal to several parks including Parc National du Mont-Orford and Parc National de la Yamaska.

Elk Island Retreat, east of Edmonton near Elk Island National Park, has a new option to sleep under the stars: Geo Domes, open until the end of November. Each dome includes a queen bed, mini-fridge, gas fireplace, cook shelter, fire pit and firewood and the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights.

Open this photo in gallery

The sun sets on Banff, Alta., on June 18, 2020.

TODD KOROL/The Globe and Mail

Alberta residents can sign up for Pursuit Rewards, and receive a 20-per-cent discount on Banff and Jasper attractions and hotels and save 15 per cent at shops and restaurants until Oct. 12. The Sutton Place Hotels opened their fourth property in Halifax in September and have an opening celebration nightly rate from $179 until Jan. 30, 2021.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

