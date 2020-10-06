Travel news: Celebrate Thanksgiving in Canada’s wine regions with guided tastings, local menus

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Travel

Register
AdChoices

Travel news: Celebrate Thanksgiving in Canada’s wine regions with guided tastings, local menus

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Azurita

Celebrate Thanksgiving in Canada’s wine regions with guided tastings and locally-inspired menus. The Pig Out Festival happens this weekend in B.C.’s Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country (oliverosoyoos.com), with 11 trails in Oliver, Osoyoos and Penticton to enjoy adventures in the vineyards. Ontario’s Prince Edward County (visitpec.ca) has expanded Countylicious, one-of-a-kind culinary events featuring PEC and regional chefs until the end of October and prix-fixe autumn menus for dine-in and take out in November.

AGO Live: Hello From the Other Side (ago.ca) is a performing arts series hosted at Toronto’s Art Gallery of Ontario this fall and winter. Free with admission, experience performances by the National Ballet of Canada, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Rise Edutainment, Canadian Opera Company and DJ sets by the AGO Youth Council on Friday afternoons.

Swap your home office for a new work or play space. Transat Distribution Canada (marlintravel.ca), a network of 375 travel agencies across Canada, has struck a new partnership with HVN, a short-term rental website offering access to 175,000 exclusive residences, villas, apartments, castles and ski chalets around the world. WestJet’s (westjet.com) new Workation packages include Kelowna’s Big White Ski Resort, luxury hotels in Vancouver and Vancouver Island or seven to 21-day escapes to Mexico and Cuba, available between Nov. 1 and April 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Gather your sports bubble buds at the Shangri-La Hotel Toronto (shangri-la.com) in its private screening room for Game Day @ Shangri-La: bookings for five-star hospitality, snack platters, pints and pro sports on a 225-inch screen, are available until Dec. 30.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies