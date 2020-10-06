Travel news: Celebrate Thanksgiving in Canada’s wine regions with guided tastings, local menus

Celebrate Thanksgiving in Canada’s wine regions with guided tastings and locally-inspired menus. The Pig Out Festival happens this weekend in B.C.’s Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country (oliverosoyoos.com), with 11 trails in Oliver, Osoyoos and Penticton to enjoy adventures in the vineyards. Ontario’s Prince Edward County (visitpec.ca) has expanded Countylicious, one-of-a-kind culinary events featuring PEC and regional chefs until the end of October and prix-fixe autumn menus for dine-in and take out in November.
AGO Live: Hello From the Other Side (ago.ca) is a performing arts series hosted at Toronto’s Art Gallery of Ontario this fall and winter. Free with admission, experience performances by the National Ballet of Canada, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Rise Edutainment, Canadian Opera Company and DJ sets by the AGO Youth Council on Friday afternoons.
Swap your home office for a new work or play space. Transat Distribution Canada (marlintravel.ca), a network of 375 travel agencies across Canada, has struck a new partnership with HVN, a short-term rental website offering access to 175,000 exclusive residences, villas, apartments, castles and ski chalets around the world. WestJet’s (westjet.com) new Workation packages include Kelowna’s Big White Ski Resort, luxury hotels in Vancouver and Vancouver Island or seven to 21-day escapes to Mexico and Cuba, available between Nov. 1 and April 30.
Gather your sports bubble buds at the Shangri-La Hotel Toronto (shangri-la.com) in its private screening room for Game Day @ Shangri-La: bookings for five-star hospitality, snack platters, pints and pro sports on a 225-inch screen, are available until Dec. 30.
