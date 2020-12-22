 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Travel

Travel news: Embrace winter with these outdoor activities across Canada

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
People skiing at the Whistler Blackcomb resort in B.C.

Andrew Strain/Handout

Quebec’s Le Massif de Charlevoix has a new activity for the season: the nocturnal sledding and snowshoeing package. A guided hike on snowshoes for three kilometres leads to a groomed and reserved track with a total descent of 7.5 km. The track is not continuous, participant minimum age is 10, a helmet with headlamps and midway beverage break are mandatory and advance tickets are required.

Embrace winter at Montebello’s Parc Omega on a new outdoor skating trail open for the season, horse sleigh rides until Jan. 10, 2021 as well as walking and snowshoe trails. The 12 km driving trail is open to see the park’s wild inhabitants.

Montebello's Parc Omega driving trail is open to see the park's wild inhabitants.

MATHIEU-CONCEPT.COM/Parc Omega

Bid farewell to 2020 at Niagara Falls’ Winter Festival of Lights, with three million lights and 3-D displays along the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands and across Niagara Falls. It’s free admission to drive or walk the eight-kilometre route, which includes a viewpoint of the city’s well-known waterfalls. The festival is on until Jan. 10, 2021.

People take in the lights at the annual Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Dec. 6, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Reward yourself with Air Canada’s Ski Flight Pass, a prepaid package of four or eight one-way flight credits valid for two or four travellers to ski destinations across Canada. Aeroplan members can purchase before Dec. 29, 2020, and passes are valid until April 20, 2022.

