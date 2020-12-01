 Skip to main content

Travel news: Enjoy the holiday season with these outdoor experiences

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Luminotherapie returns to Montreal for its 11th edition.

Ulysse Lemerise/OSA/Handout

Across Canada, cities are embracing the holiday season outdoors. Halifax’s Evergreen Festival includes Evergreen Bright, a four-kilometre outdoor trail along the city’s waterfront featuring holiday lights, store displays and projections. Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles hosts the 11th edition of Luminotherapie, with public artwork, nightly light and sound performances and the return of Loop by ottoblix, an interactive sound-and-light installation.

Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain is a one-kilometre stroll around Ontario’s Blue Mountain Village for a dose of garlands, bows and lighting displays. Weekend visits include a singalong with Dean Holland, dance parties and possible Santa sightings. The multisensory Canadian Tire Christmas Trail has opened in Toronto’s North York. It’s a 1.5-kilometre drive-through of seasonal lights, live entertainment and elf appearances.

The Lions Festival of Lights has returned for its 34th year in Calgary, with a sparkling showcase of 25,000 strings of lights in Confederation Park. Banff National Park has launched In Search of Christmas Spirit, a walk-through lighting experience guided by a lantern puppet named Owl, telling a Christmas story among the illuminated trees and animals.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec City's Auberge Saint Antoine is offering a Dining Under the Stars package.

Handout

Celebrate al fresco at Quebec City’s Auberge Saint Antoine, featuring pop-up heated mini-greenhouses for drinks and dining for a maximum of five guests. The Dining Under the Stars package available Sunday to Thursday for two includes cocktails, a bottle of wine, a three-course dinner and indoor parking for $275.

Open this photo in gallery

Northern Escape Heli Skiing has a new cat-skiing package for up to four people.

Handout

Northern Escape Heli Skiing has launched a new cat-skiing package for a maximum of four friends or family that includes lodge accommodation, meals, a heated private snowcat, a guide and powder skis for exploring B.C.’s Skeena Mountains. All-inclusive packages are priced from $599 per person.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies