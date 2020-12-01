Travel news: Enjoy the holiday season with these outdoor experiences

Across Canada, cities are embracing the holiday season outdoors. Halifax’s Evergreen Festival includes Evergreen Bright, a four-kilometre outdoor trail along the city’s waterfront featuring holiday lights, store displays and projections. Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles hosts the 11th edition of Luminotherapie, with public artwork, nightly light and sound performances and the return of Loop by ottoblix, an interactive sound-and-light installation.
Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain is a one-kilometre stroll around Ontario’s Blue Mountain Village for a dose of garlands, bows and lighting displays. Weekend visits include a singalong with Dean Holland, dance parties and possible Santa sightings. The multisensory Canadian Tire Christmas Trail has opened in Toronto’s North York. It’s a 1.5-kilometre drive-through of seasonal lights, live entertainment and elf appearances.
The Lions Festival of Lights has returned for its 34th year in Calgary, with a sparkling showcase of 25,000 strings of lights in Confederation Park. Banff National Park has launched In Search of Christmas Spirit, a walk-through lighting experience guided by a lantern puppet named Owl, telling a Christmas story among the illuminated trees and animals.
Celebrate al fresco at Quebec City’s Auberge Saint Antoine, featuring pop-up heated mini-greenhouses for drinks and dining for a maximum of five guests. The Dining Under the Stars package available Sunday to Thursday for two includes cocktails, a bottle of wine, a three-course dinner and indoor parking for $275.
Northern Escape Heli Skiing has launched a new cat-skiing package for a maximum of four friends or family that includes lodge accommodation, meals, a heated private snowcat, a guide and powder skis for exploring B.C.’s Skeena Mountains. All-inclusive packages are priced from $599 per person.
