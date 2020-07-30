Travel news: Explore Canada’s parks and gardens in full bloom while summer lasts

Open this photo in gallery Tourists walk the main street in the town of Banff in Banff National Park on June 18, 2020. TODD KOROL/The Globe and Mail

Hello, long weekend!

Cities are creating more options for residents to ramble, like Banff, which has transformed its main drag into the Banff Pedestrian Zone, closing Banff Avenue and a few side streets to aid in social distancing and encourage visiting local businesses in Canada’s oldest national park. Ottawa’s Somerset Village has also made the change, converting Somerset Street West from Friday to Sunday to become pedestrian-only, while a slow-streets policy, which aims to reduce vehicle traffic, has been adopted in Halifax, Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

Air Transat has returned to the skies, offering domestic service between Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, flights to several European cities including Paris, London, Glasgow, Lisbon, Rome and Athens and flights south to Haiti, Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. The airline’s new Traveller Care program details updated health and safety protocols for passengers, crew and airplanes; on board, all passengers will receive a Traveller Care kit including face covering, hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes and gloves, while lavatories will be sanitized repeatedly during flight. An added bonus: Air Transat provides up-to-date info for passenger entry requirements for all its current destinations.

Story continues below advertisement

‘Tis the season to experience the country in full bloom. Canada’s Garden Route is a comprehensive listing of garden experiences open across Canada. Stop and smell the roses at The Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island, Kings County’s Tangled Garden in Grand Pré, N.S., Burlington, Ont.’s Royal Botanical Gardens and Jardins de Métis (known in English as the Reford Gardens) on the south shore of the St. Lawrence in Grand-Métis, Que.

As the NHL returns to screens across the country, fans in Toronto can visit the Hockey Hall of Fame to see 9 & 99: The Howe-Gretzky Exhibition and gaze at the players’ goal: The Stanley Cup.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.