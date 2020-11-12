 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Travel

Travel news: Explore hidden gems of Nova Scotia with Airbnb

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
The lighthouse in Peggy's Cove, N.S. on Oct. 17, 2019.

Airbnb has partnered with Tourism Nova Scotia to promote safe explorations of the Maritime province’s gems including Lunenberg, Peggy’s Cove and Cape Breton. Locals and Atlantic travel bubble pals in New Brunswick, PEI and Newfoundland & Labrador can book accommodation and experiences at airbnb.ca/d/rediscovernovascotia.

A small fishing boat rests at its mooring in Lunenburg, N.S., home port of the tall ship Picton Castle, on Jan. 3, 2007.

Classical music fans can now escape through online concerts from Canadian symphonies including Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal. Streaming shows spotlight well-known composers such as Handel, Vivaldi and Beethoven.

Mountaintop Christmas kicks off Nov. 14 at the Banff Gondola with holiday activities including craft making, festive movies, Santa appearances and seasonally-inspired dining until Dec. 30. In Stratford, Ont., visitors can follow the Christmas Trail. Buy a pass from the Destination Stratford office for $30 and pick six gifts from 23 participating shops on the trail, until Dec. 20.

Zoe’s afternoon tea is now available for delivery from Ottawa’s Fairmont Chateau Laurier. Available Saturday and Sunday, tasty sandwiches, pastries and scones can be ordered to enjoy at home, while Zoe’s has reopened for physically distanced dining. Planning a staycation or visit to the nation’s capital? Make a two-night reservation at participating hotels via ottawatourism.ca to receive a $100 discount on your stay.

The Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel in Ottawa.

Craving Confit de canard or a Frenchie Burger? Four Seasons Toronto’s Café Boulud and dlbar now offer popular menu items and sommelier recommendations for pick-up from Wednesday to Saturday between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Orders must be placed 30 minutes in advance of pickup time.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

