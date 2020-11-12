Travel news: Explore hidden gems of Nova Scotia with Airbnb

Airbnb has partnered with Tourism Nova Scotia to promote safe explorations of the Maritime province’s gems including Lunenberg, Peggy’s Cove and Cape Breton. Locals and Atlantic travel bubble pals in New Brunswick, PEI and Newfoundland & Labrador can book accommodation and experiences at airbnb.ca/d/rediscovernovascotia.
Classical music fans can now escape through online concerts from Canadian symphonies including Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal. Streaming shows spotlight well-known composers such as Handel, Vivaldi and Beethoven.
Mountaintop Christmas kicks off Nov. 14 at the Banff Gondola with holiday activities including craft making, festive movies, Santa appearances and seasonally-inspired dining until Dec. 30. In Stratford, Ont., visitors can follow the Christmas Trail. Buy a pass from the Destination Stratford office for $30 and pick six gifts from 23 participating shops on the trail, until Dec. 20.
Zoe’s afternoon tea is now available for delivery from Ottawa’s Fairmont Chateau Laurier. Available Saturday and Sunday, tasty sandwiches, pastries and scones can be ordered to enjoy at home, while Zoe’s has reopened for physically distanced dining. Planning a staycation or visit to the nation’s capital? Make a two-night reservation at participating hotels via ottawatourism.ca to receive a $100 discount on your stay.
Craving Confit de canard or a Frenchie Burger? Four Seasons Toronto’s Café Boulud and dlbar now offer popular menu items and sommelier recommendations for pick-up from Wednesday to Saturday between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Orders must be placed 30 minutes in advance of pickup time.
