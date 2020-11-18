Travel news: Holiday light sculptures in Laval can be experienced from your car

Gather your bubble and drive to Laval for Illumi: A Dazzling World of Light by Cavalia (illumi.ca). On Nov. 18, the festive season launches with the addition of winter colours to the three- kilometre route of light sculptures lit by 15 million LED bulbs. The 2020 edition focuses on 18 themes, including the Enchanted Forest, Cavalia horses and Garden of Wonders. In Winnipeg, pick up a vehicle pass for the annual Canada Inns Winter Wonderland (canadinns.com), a 2.5-kilometre drive through a million festive lights featuring 26 holiday themes. And Niagara’s Winter Festival of Lights (niagaraparks.com) has begun. This year’s lighting of Niagara Falls includes an Inspired by Nature theme.
Toast the season with festive cocktails at the Miracle Christmas pop-up bars, opening at Toronto’s Stackt Market (stacktmarket.com) on Nov. 19, in London, Ont., at Union Ten Distilling on Nov. 20 (union10.ca) and in Calgary at Proof (proofyyc.ca) on Nov. 24.
Sunwing Airlines (sunwing.ca) has returned to the skies, with flights to Cancun, Montego Bay and Punta Cana. For more time in the Caribbean sun, Long Stay Vacations are now on offer with 10 to 14 day all-inclusive packages. All flights include complimentary Covid-19 insurance coverage.
Hilton Hotels has launched Workspaces by Hilton, (workspacesbyhilton.com), day-use guestrooms with WiFi, coffee, tea, bottled water and hotel amenities. Your first reservation earns 10,000 Hilton Honors points. Plan an all-inclusive getaway at Le Germain Charlevoix Hotel & Spa (germainhotels.com). Its winter package includes accommodation, meals, snacks, hotel activities and access to the thermal experience at Spa Nordique; available from Dec. 18 until April 6, 2021 with minimum stay of three nights.
