 Skip to main content

Travel news: Heli-skiing, spooky wilderness treks and pet-friendly staycations

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Maple Leaf Adventures is offering heli-ski packages in the Bella Coola area.

Eric Berger

Halloween hijinks are happening at southern Alberta’s Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge this weekend, with a variety of kid-friendly activities such as a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt, spooky movie night, strolling the Witchy Walk, a guided five-kilometre Ghost Town hike with Kananaskis Outfitters and Halloween-inspired cocktails for parents.

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver is offering a worthy addition to your future Zoom meetings: canine ambassadors Ella and Elly. The duo will make a virtual appearance for a minimum donation of $50, to be donated to BC & Alberta Guide Dogs. If you and your fave pooch need a staycation, the hotel has a pet-friendly promotion, offering pet-friendly amenities, late check-out, free parking and a 10-per-cent discount for an overnight stay.

B.C.-based Maple Leaf Adventures has partnered with climate-positive Bella Coola Heli Sports on its new Soar and Explore package for March 2021. Designed for groups of eight, the seven-day package combines heli-skiing and boating with a daily private helicopter trip to prime heli-skiing areas near Bella Coola. Also included are two private guides, accommodation, meals and daily massages on the MV Cascadia, a 138-foot catamaran moored among the B.C. fjords with many luxe amenities, including a hot tub.

Story continues below advertisement

The Omni King Edward has opened the 6,000-square-foot Mokara Spa, the newest addition to the 103-year-old Toronto hotel. The tranquil spa will offer salon, face and body treatments, including “King’s Court” treatments for men and 25-minute therapies for those who need a quick dose of me-time.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies