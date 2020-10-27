Travel news: Heli-skiing, spooky wilderness treks and pet-friendly staycations

Halloween hijinks are happening at southern Alberta’s Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge this weekend, with a variety of kid-friendly activities such as a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt, spooky movie night, strolling the Witchy Walk, a guided five-kilometre Ghost Town hike with Kananaskis Outfitters and Halloween-inspired cocktails for parents.
Fairmont Hotel Vancouver is offering a worthy addition to your future Zoom meetings: canine ambassadors Ella and Elly. The duo will make a virtual appearance for a minimum donation of $50, to be donated to BC & Alberta Guide Dogs. If you and your fave pooch need a staycation, the hotel has a pet-friendly promotion, offering pet-friendly amenities, late check-out, free parking and a 10-per-cent discount for an overnight stay.
B.C.-based Maple Leaf Adventures has partnered with climate-positive Bella Coola Heli Sports on its new Soar and Explore package for March 2021. Designed for groups of eight, the seven-day package combines heli-skiing and boating with a daily private helicopter trip to prime heli-skiing areas near Bella Coola. Also included are two private guides, accommodation, meals and daily massages on the MV Cascadia, a 138-foot catamaran moored among the B.C. fjords with many luxe amenities, including a hot tub.
The Omni King Edward has opened the 6,000-square-foot Mokara Spa, the newest addition to the 103-year-old Toronto hotel. The tranquil spa will offer salon, face and body treatments, including “King’s Court” treatments for men and 25-minute therapies for those who need a quick dose of me-time.
