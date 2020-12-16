Travel news: Hotels across Canada roll out holiday packages

Give the gift of cuisine from Germain Hotels , The In-Room Gastronomy package includes an overnight stay in one of the boutique properties in Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa or Montreal, dinner for two served in-room, a bottle of wine, breakfast for two, parking and flexible check-out time.
Last minute shoppers can consult the Festive Desk at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto for curated gift baskets, assorted festive food and bevvies, staycation or spa gift cards or a festive meal with all the trimmings. For the undecided, the hotel offers a virtual shopping experience by phone with a Four Seasons personal shopper.
Indulge someone with Experience the Ritz-Carlton Toronto package, including early check-in to a newly renovated room, breakfast in bed for two, a $100 hotel experience credit and late check-out. The offer is available until March 31, 2021. At Ritz-Carlton Montreal, the Ho Ho Home package includes a night in a luxury suite, three course in-room dinner with wine and 30 per cent discount at Spa St. James until Jan. 10, 2021.
Treat the family to the Santa’s Suite package at Fairmont La Manoir Richelieu in Charlevoix from Dec. 18 until Jan. 10, 2021. It includes accommodation and daily breakfast for four, indoor parking and resort for a minimum two-night stay. Guests at participating Fairmont Hotels across Canada can book the Trees of Hope package, receiving up to 25 per cent discount on accommodation and $25 hotel credit per stay. A $10 donation will be made to a local charity for every night of your visit.
Bring the festive spirit into your home with Airbnb . Its online experiences now include seasonal options such as Storytime with Santa Claus, Christmas and Secrets with Drag Queens and singing holiday songs with a Broadway Star.
