Travel news: Hotels across the country roll out winter getaway options for eager travellers

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
Basecamp Revelstoke overlooks the Columbia River.

Basecamp Resorts has opened its first B.C. hotel, Basecamp Revelstoke, a boutique property overlooking the Columbia River and 15 minutes from Revelstoke Mountain Resort. From micro-studios to six-bedroom apartments, this eco-constructed resort offers amenities for year-round adventurers such as gas barbecues, bicycles and rooftop hot tubs.

Fairmont Chateau Whistler’s Wildflower patio opens Dec. 18.

Diners can now reserve one of three Snow Globe Dining Domes at Fairmont Chateau Whistler’s Wildflower patio, which opens Dec. 18. A maximum of six can indulge in Chef Derek Bendig’s five-course menu while getting cosy beneath fur throws and fairy lights. Prices start from $249 per person.

Magic of Lights Ottawa is celebrating its fifth year at the Wesley Clover Parks with digital animations and light displays.

Magic of Lights Ottawa celebrates its fifth year at the Wesley Clover Parks with digital animations, light displays and support for the CHEO Foundation. In Vancouver, the young and young at heart will adore the 23rd annual Bright Nights riding the Bright Nights train through Stanley Park’s magically-lit forest and displays. Canyon Lights is a walking tour with illuminations of the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park rainforest, Capilano River and bridge.

Art Public Montreal introduces a new podcast, with an episode about 10 murals in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont Royal neighbourhood.

Art Public Montreal introduces a new podcast, Surs le murs de Plateau / On the walls of the Plateau, with Philippe Robert. The first episode details 10 murals in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont Royal neighbourhood, revealing anecdotes and the creative process of artists during a half hour walking tour.

Canadian travellers can now participate in Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program, bypassing the 14-day quarantine by presenting a negative Covid-19 test and application form within 72 hours of departure. The program launches Dec. 17 on WestJet flights from Toronto and Calgary to Oahu and Maui and on Air Canada flights from Vancouver to Oahu and Maui, and on Dec. 18 on AC flights from Calgary to Maui.

