Travel news: Hotels get creative with in-room options for those looking for a change of scenery

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
Accor Hotels has launched Sips of Wellness, a complimentary in-room program created with Three Sages. Available at selected Fairmont (fairmont.com), Sofitel and Swissotel properties in North and Central America, such as Fairmont Pacific Rim and Fairmont Vancouver Airport, the five to 25-minute videos focus on yoga, breath work, mindfulness, stretching and sleep.

Popular Ste. Anne’s Spa (steannes.com) in Grafton, Ont., has an Autumn Indulgence package for welcome me-time including overnight accommodation in a spa cottage, three meals, afternoon tea and its signature Skin Nourishment Body Therapy treatment (or $170 spa credit). The promotion is available from Nov. 1 to 30 from $419 a person for double occupancy on Mondays through Thursdays.

CMH Heli-Skiing (cmhheli.com) has recently renovated the CMH Bobbie Burns Lodge, located between the Purcell and Selkirk Mountains in southeastern B.C. Powderhounds can benefit from 35-per-cent discounts on four-, five- and seven-day excursions between January and March, 2021 including lodge accommodation, meals, non-alcoholic beverages, certified guides and pilots, powder skis or snowboards, safety training and equipment.

Niagara Parks (niagaraparks.com) is is now offering Fifty+ Fridays. Visitors older than 50 can benefit from a 50-per-cent discount on attractions, 20-per-cent off on gift shops, a 15-per-cent promotion on dining and $10 parking next to Horseshoe Falls, until Oct. 31. For snowbirds not flying south, Vintage Hotels (vintage-hotels.com) has a Niagara-on-the-Lake getaway package, available from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2021 for those 55 and over including overnight accommodation at the Prince of Wales Hotel, dinner for two at Noble Restaurant and a tasting flight in the Churchill Lounge from $249 a night.

