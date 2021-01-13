 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Travel

Travel news: Ice biking debuts in Canada at Calgary’s Bowness Park

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Fat biking in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

Tremblant/Tremblant

Calgary has debuted a first in Canada: ice biking. Bikes have a wider base for stability and feature skate blades instead of a front wheel and blades surrounding the back wheel. Residents can rent ice bikes at Bowness Park, which also has skating at the lagoon and a new 1.6-kilometre route. Open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., the trail is lit with LED lights at night.

Elsewhere in Canada, fat bike rental and trails can be found at Banff National Park with four trails for different skill levels, Sun Peaks Resort with a dedicated fat bike loop on the Nordic Network and Mont-Tremblant with 60 kilometres of trails. Mont-Tremblant also offers three separate sections on the mountain for freestyle enthusiasts to learn and practice skills on modules, ramps, jumps and banked turns.

Open this photo in gallery

Ice skating at Emera Oval in Halifax.

Halifax residents can sharpen their skates as the Emera Oval has opened for winter. Skaters will be able to register two days in advance and a limited amount of skate sets and helmets will be available to borrow for free.

Did you know you can snowshoe and cross-country ski at the Morgan Arboretum in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que.? Weekends are limited to members but Monday to Friday, visitors can purchase a day pass at the gatehouse between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. to explore the 245-hectare forest reserve.

The former Westin Grand Hotel has reopened Jan. 6 in Vancouver as the Hilton Vancouver Downtown Hotel . Featuring 206 guest rooms and a year-round heated outdoor pool overlooking Robson Street, this downtown hotel welcomes canines and features old-school style Hendricks Resto Lounge.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

