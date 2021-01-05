 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Travel

Travel news: It's time to lace up your skates, Canada

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
The Chateau Laurier is seen behind skaters on the the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on Jan. 30, 2016.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Hotel de Glace is open for the season in Valcartier, Quebec, with 12 out of 21 rooms currently available for reservations. Visitors can also choose a day or evening pass to access the hotel’s Centre de Jeux D’Hiver with inner tube slides, snow rafting and skating the one kilometre trail.

It’s time to lace up your skates, Canada. Skating trails are open, weather permitting. In Edmonton , the Victoria Park Iceway is a 700-metre loop, illuminated with lights – and for 25 metres, an insta-worthy section lit like a rainbow. Access is free. In town, there’s also the Victoria Park Oval, home to the Edmonton Speed Skating Association

East of Edmonton, Astotin Lake in Elk Island National Park has a skating trail along the shoreline and circling Archer Island. In Banff National Park, Lake Louise is a favourite skating area, with guests of the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise benefiting from the in-house skate rental and accessories for other winter activities.

In B.C.’s Columbia Valley, the Toby Creek Nordic Ski Club created the world’s longest skating trail, the 31 km Lake Windermere Whiteway. It’s $5 per person to access the four loops across the lake. Groomed cross-country ski trails are on offer, too.

At the junction of the Red and Assiniboine Rivers in Winnipeg, the Manitoba 150 River Trail offers free access to the daily groomed ice trail, which is open from sunrise to past sunset. In Toronto, skaters can choose from The Bentway Skate Trail , which is open until Jan. 31. Reservations are required and there’s a $5 suggested donation). Or head to the Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail at College Park to glide across an ice surface using ecofriendly tech and named for a Canadian champion.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

