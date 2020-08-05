 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Travel

Register
AdChoices

Travel news: Niagara’s wine region opens up to visitors

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Outdoor tasting rooms are open at Hidden Bench Estate Winery.

Steven Elphick/Courtesy of Hidden Bench Estate Winery

Southern Ontario’s Niagara wine region is opening up to visitors. Outdoor tasting rooms are open at Stratus Vineyards, Hidden Bench Estate Winery and Jackson Triggs Niagara Estate Winery while tastings by appointments are available at Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery, Cave Spring Cellars, Rosewood Estates Winery and Strewn Winery, where guests can sample their favourite vintages among the vines.

Vintage Hotels properties in the area such as the Pillar and Post Inn, Inn on the Twenty and Prince of Wales Hotel are welcoming guests to stay, dine and spa. Old Stone Inn is another historic boutique hotel in the area open for business. For those who want to taste without making the trip, Wineries of Niagara-on-the-Lake provides free shipping from its member wineries to Ontario residents with a minimum order of six bottles.

Edmonton-based Flair Airlines (flyflair.com) has added new destinations Prince George, Saskatoon, Fort McMurray and Regina to its routes and will return to flying to Victoria later this month. The airline currently connects between Winnipeg, Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal’s Mural Festival continues until Sept. 20, with large-scale art work displayed along Boulevard Saint Laurent featuring Corridart urban art installations on moving panels. The Vancouver Biennale is hosting cycling and walking tours of the city’s public art until the end of the month, including recently-unveiled sculpture NEED by Kambiz Sharif. Learn more about Toronto’s history from diverse viewpoints with Historic TO , a series of neighbourhood walking tours featuring green spaces, gardens and museum sites until Sept. 4.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies