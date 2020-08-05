Travel news: Niagara’s wine region opens up to visitors

Southern Ontario’s Niagara wine region is opening up to visitors. Outdoor tasting rooms are open at Stratus Vineyards, Hidden Bench Estate Winery and Jackson Triggs Niagara Estate Winery while tastings by appointments are available at Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery, Cave Spring Cellars, Rosewood Estates Winery and Strewn Winery, where guests can sample their favourite vintages among the vines.
Vintage Hotels properties in the area such as the Pillar and Post Inn, Inn on the Twenty and Prince of Wales Hotel are welcoming guests to stay, dine and spa. Old Stone Inn is another historic boutique hotel in the area open for business. For those who want to taste without making the trip, Wineries of Niagara-on-the-Lake provides free shipping from its member wineries to Ontario residents with a minimum order of six bottles.
Edmonton-based Flair Airlines (flyflair.com) has added new destinations Prince George, Saskatoon, Fort McMurray and Regina to its routes and will return to flying to Victoria later this month. The airline currently connects between Winnipeg, Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto.
Montreal’s Mural Festival continues until Sept. 20, with large-scale art work displayed along Boulevard Saint Laurent featuring Corridart urban art installations on moving panels. The Vancouver Biennale is hosting cycling and walking tours of the city’s public art until the end of the month, including recently-unveiled sculpture NEED by Kambiz Sharif. Learn more about Toronto’s history from diverse viewpoints with Historic TO , a series of neighbourhood walking tours featuring green spaces, gardens and museum sites until Sept. 4.
