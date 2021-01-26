 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Travel

Register
AdChoices

Travel news: Online cooking classes, outdoor trails and Christmas in July

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

LOVE Kingston features light sculptures downtown at at Springer Market Square.

Garrett Elliott/Handout

Historic Kingston is celebrating LOVE Kingston with illuminations displayed downtown and at Springer Market Square. Locals can stroll the limestone pathways and waterfront to see light sculptures or take a turn on the ice under the lights until March.

Open this photo in gallery

Auberge Saint-Antoine offers cooking classes it calls Zoom en Cuisine.

Handout

Auberge Saint-Antoine continues its popular Zoom en Cuisine online cooking classes with two carb-loaded options for winter. Learn desserts and pastries with La Folle Tablée or the art of baking bread with Borderon Le Fils, both from Quebec City’s foodie community. Check out saint-antoine.com/dining/zoom-en-cuisine to register for Saturday afternoon classes.

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal's Parc Jean Drapeau has activity trails for people of all ability levels.

Jean Drapeau/Handout

Hit those 10,000 steps – or ski, snowshoe, fat bike, sled or skate in Montreal’s Parc Jean Drapeau. Dedicated trails offer free access to all ability levels, and as a bonus, you can check out public art surrounding the Biosphere and Espace 67. The Edmonton Ski Club is open for skiing, snowboarding, tubing and features the ACC Edmonton ice wall, the only outdoor climbing facility in the city, all located in Gallagher Park.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Uniworld is offering Christmas in July cruises on the Danube River.

Handout

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is offering two Christmas in July sailings for summer 2021 on the Danube. Get a holiday do-over with seven-day itineraries on the S.S. Maria Theresa with festive decor, holiday-inspired cocktails, cuisine and workshops and onboard European Christmas markets.

Open this photo in gallery

Sacred Earth Journeys offers spiritually focused trips to various locations.

Handout

Two Canadian tour operators want to help travellers plan for a future trip to Peru: G Adventures’ Great Adventure Sale has 28 Peruvian itineraries with up to 30-per-cent discounts for bookings before Jan. 31, 2021, and available for tours until 2022; Sacred Earth Journeys is offering two spiritually focused trips available for April and September, 2021, to discover lesser-known temple sites.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies