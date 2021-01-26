Travel news: Online cooking classes, outdoor trails and Christmas in July

Historic Kingston is celebrating LOVE Kingston with illuminations displayed downtown and at Springer Market Square. Locals can stroll the limestone pathways and waterfront to see light sculptures or take a turn on the ice under the lights until March.
Auberge Saint-Antoine continues its popular Zoom en Cuisine online cooking classes with two carb-loaded options for winter. Learn desserts and pastries with La Folle Tablée or the art of baking bread with Borderon Le Fils, both from Quebec City’s foodie community. Check out saint-antoine.com/dining/zoom-en-cuisine to register for Saturday afternoon classes.
Hit those 10,000 steps – or ski, snowshoe, fat bike, sled or skate in Montreal’s Parc Jean Drapeau. Dedicated trails offer free access to all ability levels, and as a bonus, you can check out public art surrounding the Biosphere and Espace 67. The Edmonton Ski Club is open for skiing, snowboarding, tubing and features the ACC Edmonton ice wall, the only outdoor climbing facility in the city, all located in Gallagher Park.
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is offering two Christmas in July sailings for summer 2021 on the Danube. Get a holiday do-over with seven-day itineraries on the S.S. Maria Theresa with festive decor, holiday-inspired cocktails, cuisine and workshops and onboard European Christmas markets.
Two Canadian tour operators want to help travellers plan for a future trip to Peru: G Adventures’ Great Adventure Sale has 28 Peruvian itineraries with up to 30-per-cent discounts for bookings before Jan. 31, 2021, and available for tours until 2022; Sacred Earth Journeys is offering two spiritually focused trips available for April and September, 2021, to discover lesser-known temple sites.
