Travel

Travel news: Outdoor museums, snow picnics and house gins

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

Lac Saint-Jean has transformed into Musée de la Glace for the winter. Located in Quebec’s Laurentian highlands, this outdoor museum is a two-kilometre loop and can be explored on foot, by skies or snowshoes. With seven information stations on ice, glaciers and snowflakes, the museum is open on weekends. Consider an overnight stay in the IGLOFT, a hybrid igloo/loft located on the lake.

Snowshoe from Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge and dine outdoors with a Clicquot in the Snow Picnic. A gourmet lunch packed to go from Fitzhugh’s Fine Foods includes sandwiches, salads, fruit, cheese and dessert paired with Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut and a blanket for two. Orders are priced from $160 and booking are open 24 hours in advance.

Wild Life Distillery in Canmore has collaborated with Fairmont Banff Springs to create Rundle Gin, and Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise to create Fairview Gin. Named for each hotel’s bar, guests can enjoy the house gins with afternoon tea or evening cocktails and purchase a bottle for the home bar.

Rundle Gin.

Catch the last weekend of Calgary’s new winter festival Chinook Blast, an outdoor celebration of art and light throughout the city. Check out Inglewood, Victoria Park, Chinatown, Crescent Heights and Kensington for pop-ups, music, murals and ice sculptures.

Calgary’s new winter festival Chinook Blast is an outdoor celebration of art and light throughout the city.

CanaDream is fuelling road trip planning dreams with its latest promotion. Save 5 per cent a day on the nightly Flex rate by booking by Feb. 28 for travel by RV, motorhome or camper between April 5 and June 20, and Aug. 23 and Oct. 31. Pick-up locations are available in Vancouver, Whitehorse, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax.

CanaDream is fuelling road trip planning dreams with its latest promotion.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

