Travel news: Prepare for winter with a unique ski, snowboard season pass

Ontario’s Blue Mountain is welcoming Fall with Agora: Path of Light, on from Sept. 19 until Oct. 25. Ride the gondola at night to the escarpment, strolling a three-kilometre trail with interactive light installations inspired by five natural elements with contributions from poet Marie Metaphor Specht and writer Grey Cloud/James Carpenter.

Prepare for winter with a unique ski/snowboard season pass that now includes insurance for delays and closures related to Covid-19. Ikon offers the option to defer the pass or receive credit, with access to Mont Tremblant, Blue Mountain, Alberta’s Ski Big 3 and British Columbia’s Cypress, Revelstoke, CMH Heli-Skiing and, new this year, Red Mountain. Whistler Blackcomb’s EPIC pass includes Fernie, Kicking Horse and Kimberley, Alberta’s Nakiska Ski Resort, Quebec’s Mont-Sainte-Anne and pass-holder credit and priority reservations. Both passes also include access to international ski destinations.

Reopened Sept. 16, the Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto kicks off with a series photo exhibits: Scotiabank Photography Award winner Stephen Waddell, Horse Day from Algerian-French artist Mohamed Bourouissa, Front & Back from Ethan Murphy and multimedia exhibit 1/1000th of a Dunam by Palestinian-Canadian Rana Nazzal Hamadeh.

Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga Centre is now open. Located less than 15 minutes from Toronto Pearson Airport, the 123-room hotel is canine-friendly, features an indoor pool, gym, 24/7 dining and the Luxe Convention Centre. Four Seasons Hotel Montreal and its spa have each been awarded a 2021 Five Star Award from the Forbes Travel Guide. The hotel is currently offering a third night complimentary with reservation of three consecutive nights until March 31, 2021.

