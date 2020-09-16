 Skip to main content
Travel news: Prepare for winter with a unique ski, snowboard season pass

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
Ski instructors work at Blue Mountain Resort, in The Blue Mountains, Ont. on Jan. 17, 2020.

Ryan Carter/The Globe and Mail

Ontario’s Blue Mountain is welcoming Fall with Agora: Path of Light, on from Sept. 19 until Oct. 25. Ride the gondola at night to the escarpment, strolling a three-kilometre trail with interactive light installations inspired by five natural elements with contributions from poet Marie Metaphor Specht and writer Grey Cloud/James Carpenter.

Prepare for winter with a unique ski/snowboard season pass that now includes insurance for delays and closures related to Covid-19. Ikon offers the option to defer the pass or receive credit, with access to Mont Tremblant, Blue Mountain, Alberta’s Ski Big 3 and British Columbia’s Cypress, Revelstoke, CMH Heli-Skiing and, new this year, Red Mountain. Whistler Blackcomb’s EPIC pass includes Fernie, Kicking Horse and Kimberley, Alberta’s Nakiska Ski Resort, Quebec’s Mont-Sainte-Anne and pass-holder credit and priority reservations. Both passes also include access to international ski destinations.

Reopened Sept. 16, the Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto kicks off with a series photo exhibits: Scotiabank Photography Award winner Stephen Waddell, Horse Day from Algerian-French artist Mohamed Bourouissa, Front & Back from Ethan Murphy and multimedia exhibit 1/1000th of a Dunam by Palestinian-Canadian Rana Nazzal Hamadeh.

Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga Centre is now open. Located less than 15 minutes from Toronto Pearson Airport, the 123-room hotel is canine-friendly, features an indoor pool, gym, 24/7 dining and the Luxe Convention Centre. Four Seasons Hotel Montreal and its spa have each been awarded a 2021 Five Star Award from the Forbes Travel Guide. The hotel is currently offering a third night complimentary with reservation of three consecutive nights until March 31, 2021.

