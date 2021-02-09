Travel news: Put your boots on for these exciting winter activities across Canada

Jasper National Park is inviting adventurers to participate in this winter’s Jasper Virtual Race Series. The challenge includes a 25-kilometre nordic ski race, eight-kilometre nordic ski, five-kilometre run, 10-kilometre run, 13-kilometre fat bike and four-kilometre snowshoe, with racers posting their performance into an app by April 15. Register at jaspervirtualracing.ca.
Quebec City’s 17th edition of the Pentathlon des Neiges Quebec will be held virtually from Feb. 13 to 28 with entry fees supporting charities. Participants across Canada can register to compete solo, as a team or school group, finishing the five disciplines: run, snowshoe, bike, skate and cross-country ski.
If you’re on the hunt for a last minute Valentine’s Day gift, Le Germain, Alt and Escad hotels are offering romance packages until the end of the month. The Love Birds package offers accommodation at Alt Saskatoon, two red roses, two donuts from Darkside Donuts and prosecco. At Escad Hotel Quartier DIX30 in Brossard, an overnight stay with in-room gastronomy package from Brasserie T features a three-course dinner for two, parking and flexible check-out time.
Register for Heritage Matters Live with the Ontario Heritage Trust for an evening with Esi Edugyan on her award-winning novel, Washington Black, recorded at Uncle Tom’s Cabin Historic Site in Dresden, Ont. The prerecorded lecture will be offered for free on Feb. 25, March 11 and 16, exploring Black heritage, identity, displacement, belonging and a virtual tour of the historic site.
Make it easier to dream for future travels with Virtuoso’s new Wanderlist , a free online tool to plan a getaway. A questionnaire to determine each person’s dream destinations and experiences through a game-like interface creates itineraries to inspire a group vacay.
Purchase an Aeroplan gift card for your Valentine and earn up to five bonus Aeroplan points for every dollar spent until Feb. 14.
Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.