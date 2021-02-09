 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Travel

Register
AdChoices

Travel news: Put your boots on for these exciting winter activities across Canada

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Medicine Lake fat biking at Jasper National Park.

Matt Clark/Handout

Jasper National Park is inviting adventurers to participate in this winter’s Jasper Virtual Race Series. The challenge includes a 25-kilometre nordic ski race, eight-kilometre nordic ski, five-kilometre run, 10-kilometre run, 13-kilometre fat bike and four-kilometre snowshoe, with racers posting their performance into an app by April 15. Register at jaspervirtualracing.ca.

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec City and area Parc des Champs-de-Bataille - Plaines d'Abraham.

Francis Gagnon/Toursim Quebec

Quebec City’s 17th edition of the Pentathlon des Neiges Quebec will be held virtually from Feb. 13 to 28 with entry fees supporting charities. Participants across Canada can register to compete solo, as a team or school group, finishing the five disciplines: run, snowshoe, bike, skate and cross-country ski.

Open this photo in gallery

Alt Saskatoon's Love Birds package offers two red roses, two donuts from Darkside Donuts and prosecco.

Handout

If you’re on the hunt for a last minute Valentine’s Day gift, Le Germain, Alt and Escad hotels are offering romance packages until the end of the month. The Love Birds package offers accommodation at Alt Saskatoon, two red roses, two donuts from Darkside Donuts and prosecco. At Escad Hotel Quartier DIX30 in Brossard, an overnight stay with in-room gastronomy package from Brasserie T features a three-course dinner for two, parking and flexible check-out time.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian novelist Esi Edugyan at home in Victoria on Aug. 27, 2018.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Register for Heritage Matters Live with the Ontario Heritage Trust for an evening with Esi Edugyan on her award-winning novel, Washington Black, recorded at Uncle Tom’s Cabin Historic Site in Dresden, Ont. The prerecorded lecture will be offered for free on Feb. 25, March 11 and 16, exploring Black heritage, identity, displacement, belonging and a virtual tour of the historic site.

Make it easier to dream for future travels with Virtuoso’s new Wanderlist , a free online tool to plan a getaway. A questionnaire to determine each person’s dream destinations and experiences through a game-like interface creates itineraries to inspire a group vacay.

Purchase an Aeroplan gift card for your Valentine and earn up to five bonus Aeroplan points for every dollar spent until Feb. 14.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies