Travel news: Staycations and skating trails

A staycation package with Mexican flair: Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel is partnering with sister property Fairmont Mayakoba to offer a Vacation to Nowhere package at YVR – a Mayakoba-themed room, two hours private pool time with cocktails and snacks, dinner and breakfast for two, overnight parking and late check-out. Available until May 1; prices start at $699 per night for double occupancy.
British Columbia residents who want to support Indigenous restaurants and cafes (indigenousbc.com) have 12 options across the province for take-out or delivery. Among the options on offer are Soul Food, located in the Mount Baker Hotel in Cranbrook, Jack Sam’s at Quaaout Lodge & Spa at Talking Rock Golf Resort in Chase, Mr. Bannock in North Vancouver and Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre’s Thunderbird Cafe in Whistler.
The Hilton Quebec has reopened after a $70-million renovation. With unforgettable views of the walled city, guests can use the Hilton Honours app to access Digital Key, allowing guests to book in advance, check in and access their room by mobile phone.
When conditions are safe, Ottawa’s Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage site, will open for the season with new rules required for skaters. Ottawa residents can also access the 16-kilometre Sir John A. Macdonald Winter Trail, a multi-use trail for walking, cross-country skiing, snow biking and snowshoeing.
Make stay-at-home memorable with Airbnb and its lineup of Canadian experiences, such as developing a morning routine with an Olympian (Win the Morning with Liz Gleadle), cooking Middle Eastern cuisine with Nada (Making hummus with a Lebanese Chef) or a peek into the future with an Intuitive Tarot Reading and Meditation.
