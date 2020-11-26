Travel news: The best deals on winter flights and accomodations

Until Nov. 29, Air Canada is offering 20 per cent off all base fares to current destinations until June 30, 2021. And available for purchase by Aeroplan members until Dec. 1, the Gift of Travel Flight Pass is a custom-created, prepaid package of one-way flights valid until April 20, 2022. WestJet’s seat sale has discounts on all fares to all destinations until June 30, 2021. Book by Nov. 29.
Marriott Bonvoy Escapes’s cyber sale has 25-per-cent savings for Mariott Bonvoy members and 20-per-cent savings for non-members with a one-night minimum. Book by Nov. 30 for stays until Jan. 3, 2021. On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 only, Marriott e-gift cards offer a 15-per-cent discount. The promotion is available to Canadians, but cards will be issued in U.S. dollars. (gifts.marriott.com)
For reservations made between Nov. 26 and Nov. 30, Accor Live Limitless members can receive 40 per cent off accommodations and double reward points. Any cancellations must be made 24 hours in advance and there is a one-night minimum. Eligible dates range from Dec. 7 to March 14, 2021, at selected international and Canadian Accor Hotels such as Fairmont Tremblant, Fairmont Pacific Rim and Fairmont Chateau Frontenac.
Le Boat Vacations is offering 15-per-cent discounts for vacations on the UNESCO Rideau Canal in 2021 and 2022, 25-per-cent discounts on budget and comfort boats on France’s Canal du Midi and 15-per-cent discounts on boating holidays in eight European countries. Reservations need to be made between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.
