Travel news: The stars are calling at the 10th Jasper Dark Sky Festival

The 10th anniversary of the Dark Sky Festival is being celebrated in the world’s second largest dark sky preserve in Alberta’s Jasper National Park (jasperdarksky.travel). From Oct. 16 to 25, learn about the Northern Lights and aboriginal constellations, listen to speakers including astronauts Dr. Shawna Pandya, Dr. Robert Thirsk and Nicole Stott and experience Symphony Under the Sun, an outdoor event with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

Montreal’s Village neighbourhood is hosting blanc (galerieblanc.com), an 8,000 square foot open-air art gallery open 24 hours. The fourth edition is inspired by Hollywood, Americana and drag culture, curated by gallery co-founder Alexandre Berthiaume featuring his installation Village Motel and contemporary works by Elise Mesner, Maya Fuhr, Noah Kalina, Genevieve Gaignard and Christto & Andrew.

There are a few alternative Snowbird deals to keep your eye on for the winter. True Key Hotels & Resorts (truekeyhotelsandresorts.com) is offering long-term stays in its self-contained suites from $69 a night near hot springs in Harrison and Radium or in Vancouver Island’s Sooke and Parksville. British Columbia’s Accent Inn (accentinns.com), which operates five canine-friendly locations, offers Escape Winter packages from $550 weekly or $1,900 monthly, including perks such as laundry and bikes, while funky Hotel Zed in Kelowna and Victoria (hotelzed.com), is offering packages from $550 weekly or $1,900 monthly including access to roof-top patios. In Ontario’s Kawarthas region, Elmhirst’s Resort (elmhirst.ca) is offering the Snowbirds North package, private cottage rental until May 15, 2021 from $2,800 monthly or $8,000 for three months including all utilities, WiFi, resort amenities and weekly activities.

Buy one, get one free in Toronto at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel (fairmont.com). Book a night’s accommodation by Nov. 16 and receive one night complimentary for the same stay, available until April 30, 2021.

