Travel news: Virtual tours, winter trails and market deliveries

Intrepid Urban Adventures has launched virtual family tours as part of Urban Adventures at Home. All tours are hands-on activities for kids age six and up, offered through Zoom and hosted by local tour guides and their families. Options include a Frida Kahlo Watercolour Painting Class with a Mexico City artist, Fruit Pierogi Cooking Class from Krakow and Baking Anzac biscuits with a Melbourne family. Prices start from $32 per hour.
Explore Winnipeg neighbourhoods with new ski trails and walking loops through WinterPeg.org. Maintained by the Winnipeg Trails Association, City of Winnipeg and community volunteers, there are 26 trails to ski, walk, bike and snowshoe, with more to be added. As an added bonus, Winnipeg Trails maintains the Icicle Garden, a rental library of winter equipment.
Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market has partnered with Inabuggy to offer residents delivery of fresh produce, meat, fish and baked goods from 25 market vendors through Inabuggy’s app. Delivery is available Tuesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out Granville Island Delivery Co. offerings for market-themed boxes of seasonal flavours, currently shipping in the Greater Vancouver area. In Montreal, Jean-Talon Public Market has partnered with Panier Québécois to offer pick-up and delivery from over 30 market vendors on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to Montreal residents.
Niagara Parks is streaming its Black History Speaker Series. On Feb. 24, writer and human-rights commissioner Saladin Allah will speak on the Power of Cultural Competence, and on March 31, historian Rochelle Bush will give a talk entitled Self-Liberated and Famous: Fugitive Freedom Seekers Escape to Niagara.
Flair Airlines has announced eight new Canadian routes for summer 2021, including flights to Saint John, Ottawa, Waterloo and Halifax starting May 1, Charlottetown and Thunder Bay in June, Victoria in July and Abbotsford in August.
