Travel news: Watch your favourite classic movies under the stars

What’s old is new again, as the drive-in has made a resurgence across Canada. Adopted in a city known for its theatre festival, southwestern Ontario’s Stratford is hosting Movies Under The Stars: The Parking Lot Edition. Offering classic and recent films every Tuesday until the end of October, it’s free to attend screenings of Stratford Festival plays. No car? No problem. You can screen from the socially-distant comfort of your lawn chair, too.

Two new hotels are channeling 1970s style. The second iteration of The June Motel has brought its laid-back vibes to the shores of Lake Huron in Sauble Beach. The renovated 24-room motor lodge opened Labour Day weekend featuring an outdoor pool and fast casual Heydays Restaurant with take-out and patio dining. British Columbia’s Hotel Zed has opened its third hotel in Tofino, where guests can discover a secret arcade, learn the future in the Psychic Den, groove at the mini-disco and experience’s the world’s first bike-through lobby.

From Sept. 10, Fly GTA will add weekly air service between Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ) and Kingston (YGK) from Thursday through Sunday. Emerging from the NHL Bubble, Hotel X has reopened with its Family Fun Package, including a room for four with nightly turn-down with milk and cookies, $50 food and beverage credit, a complementary two hours of caregiver service for two kids and a family movie in the screening room. British Columbia residents can take advantage of a 20 per cent discount on reservations until Nov. 25 at Whistler’s Nita Lake Lodge.

