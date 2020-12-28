Travel news: Payment plans available for a post-lockdown getaway

Spend some holiday cash on Rocky Mountaineer’s Canadian resident promotion, with savings of $1,400 per couple on selected five day-plus 2021 itineraries. The offer ends Feb. 26. And until Oct. 7, British Columbia and Alberta residents booking a 2021 two- or three-day rail journey will receive a complimentary voucher for future travel in the next five years.
Plan a remote work getaway with Butterfield & Robinson’s Extended Journeys. These customized experiences can help an individual or travel bubble relocate from six weeks to a year with a multicountry or continent planned itinerary with 24/7 concierge support included. Another option is Air Transat’s Out of Office Collection, with 30 options for a minimum 14 day package for island destinations such as Cuba, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, including flight, hotel, free WiFi, and complimentary or minimal charges for tech support and laundry.
Support artisans with Local Purse and Intrepid Travel, which are partnering to offer virtual personalized shopping tours. Purchase from local artisans and community businesses with guidance from Intrepid Travel guides. Register for an upcoming virtual tour this month here.
Be spontaneous with Exodus Tours’ Dateless 1st Departures, a trip voucher to access tours to countries reopened to North American travellers. A deposit guarantees early access, extensive health & safety protocols, flexibility to change dates and tour benefits such as an accompanying professional photographer to destinations including Vietnam, Jordan, Namibia, Costa Rica or Portugal.
Air Canada has joined Air Transat, Sunwing, Porter and 100 other travel companies in offering Uplift as a payment option for travel. Customers can opt for a fixed monthly amount to pay for a flight, hotel, cruise or vacations with no hidden, early repayment or late fees.
