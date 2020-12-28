 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Travel

Travel news: Payment plans available for a post-lockdown getaway

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
Spend some holiday cash on Rocky Mountaineer’s Canadian resident promotion, with savings of $1,400 per couple on selected five day-plus 2021 itineraries. The offer ends Feb. 26. And until Oct. 7, British Columbia and Alberta residents booking a 2021 two- or three-day rail journey will receive a complimentary voucher for future travel in the next five years.

Plan a remote work getaway with Butterfield & Robinson's Extended Journeys, including locales such as Italy's Amalfi coast.

Butterfield & Robinson

Plan a remote work getaway with Butterfield & Robinson’s Extended Journeys. These customized experiences can help an individual or travel bubble relocate from six weeks to a year with a multicountry or continent planned itinerary with 24/7 concierge support included. Another option is Air Transat’s Out of Office Collection, with 30 options for a minimum 14 day package for island destinations such as Cuba, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, including flight, hotel, free WiFi, and complimentary or minimal charges for tech support and laundry.

A family shops in Marrakech's Medina on an Intrepid Travel Morocco tour, which transports online shoppers to an exotic virtual shopping experience.

Support artisans with Local Purse and Intrepid Travel, which are partnering to offer virtual personalized shopping tours. Purchase from local artisans and community businesses with guidance from Intrepid Travel guides. Register for an upcoming virtual tour this month here.

Exodus Travel offers a Dateless Departures program that include itineraries such as Walking & Wine in Portugal.

Handout

Be spontaneous with Exodus Tours Dateless 1st Departures, a trip voucher to access tours to countries reopened to North American travellers. A deposit guarantees early access, extensive health & safety protocols, flexibility to change dates and tour benefits such as an accompanying professional photographer to destinations including Vietnam, Jordan, Namibia, Costa Rica or Portugal.

Air Canada has joined Air Transat, Sunwing, Porter and 100 other travel companies in offering Uplift as a payment option for travel.

Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail

Air Canada has joined Air Transat, Sunwing, Porter and 100 other travel companies in offering Uplift as a payment option for travel. Customers can opt for a fixed monthly amount to pay for a flight, hotel, cruise or vacations with no hidden, early repayment or late fees.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

