Travelling makes me realize that despite cultural differences, we’re all the same

Open this photo in gallery: Frequent-flyer Casey Mead of G Adventures in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.Casey Mead/Supplied

Casey Mead, global communications lead, G Adventures

There are people who like to travel, and then there is G Adventures’ staffer Casey Mead, whose job is to spread the word about why people should travel. She’s a frequent-flying country counter who checks her bag (always) and who can’t get enough of Heathrow, London’s largest international airport. But mostly, she loves helping local economies improve and thrive through tourism.

I’m one of those people who loves being on a plane. Even being in transit in general – I love planes, buses, trains, airports – for me the whole process of getting somewhere is as much fun as arriving most of the time. And I have no problem sleeping. Even on a 17-hour flight from Dallas to Melbourne.

I’ve worked for community tourism pioneer and adventure operator G Adventures for 12 years now. I started in London in 2012, before transferring to the global team in Toronto in 2017. Family circumstances have called me home back Down Under, so I’m now enjoying being part of the team based out of Melbourne, still working closely with Toronto.

For work, I travel half a dozen times a year between international and domestic travel, so not as much as it can appear on social media. Most of my time is spent at my desk and in Zoom meetings, like most people these days, whether that’s at home or in one of our offices around the world. I also do another half a dozen personal trips. I’ll often combine the two to maximize time and flights.

It’s a goal of mine to get to 100 countries but I’m not in any rush. I’m doing it as it makes sense and going to places I am most drawn to. I’m currently at 88 of the 193 member states recognized by the United Nations. I also keep going back to places I love and have friends and family at, so country counting is a bit slower for me than for others who’ve made it a life mission. I did just finally see my seventh new wonder of the world on my most recent trip – Chichen Itza in Mexico – which was exciting!

Open this photo in gallery: Casey Mead visits the Darvaza gas crater, also known as the 'door to hell', in Darvaza, Turkmenistan. Mead likes going to places that are completely foreign to what she knew growing up in Auckland, New Zealand, and meeting local people along the way.Casey Mead/Supplied

I am just back from a month away. I was in Mexico for work on one of G Adventures’ new Geluxe active adventures. Then, as I was transiting through California to our head office in Toronto for meetings, I took the opportunity to swing by the micronation of Slowjamastan, which is landlocked by the desert in southern California. My friend and I are actually governesses of a state inside Slowjamastan called Hotdamastan. Look it up for a good laugh. Next, I will visit friends on the Gold Coast of Australia, and head to the Solomon Islands in Melanesia, one of the least visited countries in the world.

Food and culture are key attractions for me. I like going to places that are completely foreign to what I knew growing up in Auckland, New Zealand, and meeting local people along the way. I can only lie on a beach for so long. Those holidays have their place, but I much prefer being out talking to people and trying the local cuisine. I also like to go to places where tourism is making a difference to the lives of local people, so you’re giving back along the way. The best examples of these I have seen are G Adventures’ community tourism projects built with its non-profit partner, Planeterra. Projects like the women’s weaving co-operative in Peru and a street walking tour in Delhi that supports youth in developing their hospitality skills.

With my luggage, I’m pretty hardcore “Team Checked,” which contradicts a lot of frequent flyers’ preferences! I tend to take longer trips these days that can encompass multiple climates, so it’s just easier. Realistically, it’s never that long to wait for a bag and it’s worth it to not have to be constantly doing laundry on the road. In my carry-on I make sure I have rehydration tablets, adapters and chargers, my laptop, a book, some magazines and noise-cancelling headphones – those are a must.

I love London Heathrow, specifically Terminal 2. LHR will always have a special place in my heart, ever since I moved to London the first time and have travelled through it more than 100 times since. Plus, those touching scenes from Love Actually at Heathrow arrivals remind us why airports are so special, beyond getting us from A to B.

It’s not lost on me that having the ability and means to travel is a privilege not many people on this planet have. I love the sense of exploration, getting out of my comfort zone and seeing cultures different to my own, at the same time recognizing we’re all the same. Some of the world’s poorest people are its happiest, and I love that bringing tourism to their communities can lead to economic development.

