Open this photo in gallery: Whether you’re a die-hard, workout-anywhere traveller or a 'let’s fit this in quick then get to the swim-up bar' vacationer, here are the best ways to take your workout on the road.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

I was halfway through my second set of weighted push-ups when my sleepy-eyed husband opened the door of our rented camper van to inquire about the mysterious disappearance of our carton of milk. “I’ve got it right here!” I announced, pausing my workout to point at the backpack slung over my shoulders, full of our heaviest belongings.

When we packed for a five-week road trip, I knew I’d have to leave my usual workout gear at home, but I hadn’t anticipated just how creative I’d have to get to stick to my usual routine. It turned out that with a little improvisation here (a weighted backpack; using a tree branch for pull-ups) and a few questionable choices there (attempting to deadlift a picnic table), I could cobble together enough movements to resemble a decent sweat session.

Whether you’re a diehard, workout-anywhere traveller or a “let’s fit this in quick then get to the swim-up bar” vacationer, here are the best ways to take your workout on the road.

Make it easy

For most of us, sticking to our regular hour-long routine isn’t going to be feasible or enticing while on vacation. The easiest way to ensure you make time to work out? Do it from the comfort and convenience of your room. “Don’t underestimate body weight workouts, which are extremely effective,” says Marlie Cohen, a Toronto-based fitness trainer and founder of the workout app Bounce Forward.

When it comes to no-equipment routines, think: squats, lunges, push-ups and triceps dips using a chair/couch/bed. “Compound movements like these provide the most value in an exercise by incorporating a combination of muscle groups to achieve the movement,” explains Steven Bolé, personal trainer, movement specialist and a founding trainer at Toronto’s Barry’s Bootcamp.

Bolé suggests this workout structure, which you can do anywhere with any combination of movements: Determine the number of reps (15,12,10, etc.), a time constraint (say, three minutes) and a number of sets (start with five). A sample workout could be 10 squats, 10 lunges per side and 10 tricep dips every three minutes. Whatever time is left in that three-minute block is your rest time before starting again. Repeat four more times. All in, that would take you 15 minutes, offer a great burn and get you back to your vacation quickly.

Try something new

You’re likely going to have to at least modify your regular workout. Instead of worrying about what you’re missing, consider trying something new, like swapping your regular hill runs for a hike up a local trail, taking your spin workout from the studio to the street with a rented bike or joining a local yoga class when you can’t visit your instructor. The ClassPass app is a great way to find a new workout in locations across 29 countries, and the website (which includes user reviews) is free to browse even if you’re not a member.

Vacations are also a great time to log into a virtual class from your studio or one you’ve never tried. An increasing number of workout apps offer no-equipment or minimal-equipment options, such as Cohen’s busy mom-friendly Bounce Forward, Peloton’s bike-free series, or the strength-focused Jefit.

When in doubt, ask a local. I often turn to my host or hotel staff to find out the best and safest running or walking routes. Websites and apps like MapMyRun – which covers 14 countries – and AllTrails – covering more than 150 countries – are vetted by fellow runners and trekkers.

What to pack

Chances are you won’t have room to pack a set of dumbbells. Both Cohen and Bolé suggested the same list of small essentials to fit into your luggage:

Resistance bands: Available in both long and mini sizes, you can use these for stretching, banded glute and hamstring exercises, arm exercises and so much more. Cohen suggests packing lightweight and heavyweight options.

The 10 best gym bag essentials, from self-cleaning water bottles to resistance bands

Sneakers: Stash a pair of versatile kicks in your bag for a run, a long walk, a hike, the gym or a workout class.

Workout clothes: Bolé suggests packing your favourite exercise apparel, your “superhero uniform” as he calls it. “You put it on – you feel good, look good and guarantee you’ll get a workout in.”

Don’t be afraid to give yourself a little grace

“Some readers will benefit from hearing this: A little rest and relaxation is beneficial to one’s overall health,” says Bolé. Getting in bits of movement here and there rather than stressing about finding the perfect hour-long routine can also be a form of self-care. It’s also a great opportunity to remind yourself why you love fitness in the first place.

“Part of vacation is just mentally and physically resetting, which exercise helps us do,” says Cohen. “So instead of thinking of it as a chore, think of it as an opportunity to take the time for yourself, do something to make you feel good, and then relax after.”

"