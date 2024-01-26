Open this photo in gallery: People visit the ice palace during the Quebec Winter Carnival, in Quebec City, on Feb. 12, 2023.MATHIEU BELANGER/for The Globe and Mail

Who better to advise travellers about how to stay warm than those who live through Quebec winters? Staff from The Globe and Mail’s Quebec bureau share their tips.

To create the famous ice palace, Carnaval de Quebec’s lead carver always has one eye on the ice

Open this photo in gallery: 'Japanese company Snow Peak has a high quality, foldable stainless steel fire pit that's a regular focus of our post-activity gathering,' says Nicolas Van Praet, whose wife is pictured enjoying a fire.courtesy Nicolas Van Praet

Open this photo in gallery: 'LL Bean makes a lot of good stuff but we get most use out of their toboggan and cushion set, which is still going strong after more than a decade,' Van Praet says.courtesy Nicolas Van Praet

Fire it up after winter fun

“Many Canadians escape to warmer climes to forget the cold winter but my family is among the Quebeckers with the opposite philosophy: Attache ta tuque! Get ready and embrace it. Your body is a furnace so stay warm by moving it: Put on a good base layer, some snowpants and get out tobogganing, snowshoeing or just take a walk in the woods. The reward when you get back indoors is always that much better than if you never went. We have several favourite heat-keeping products that we use day in and day out: Yeti’s coffee bottles, with their simple design and functionality, are the only ones you will ever need in your lifetime to keep your liquids hot. Japanese company Snow Peak has a high-quality, foldable stainless steel fire pit that’s a regular focus of our post-activity gathering. Finally, LL Bean makes a lot of good stuff but we get most use out of their toboggan and cushion set, which is still going strong after more than a decade.” – Nicolas Van Praet, Montreal

My go-to gloves

Open this photo in gallery: Kombi gloves.courtesy Frédérik-Xavier Duhamel

“As a 12-month-a-year cyclist in Montreal, keeping my hands warm and nimble through all conditions can be challenging. With my old gloves falling apart, my partner offered me a pair of Timeless Gore-Tex gloves from Canadian outdoor accessories brand Kombi. So far, they have not disappointed. Very comfortable, warm and waterproof, these gloves helped me brave blizzards and ice storms during my daily commutes and became as valuable an asset as my studded bike tires.” – Frédérik-Xavier Duhamel, Montreal

Outerwear that keeps me dry

Open this photo in gallery: One of Konrad Yakabuski's outdoor essentials is a Nova waterproof parka from Frank and Oak.courtesy Konrad Yakabuski

“I walk everywhere regardless of weather conditions and rely on several staple clothing items to ensure I’m prepared to face even the most extreme elements and obstacles that a Montreal winter can throw at me. These include my Nova waterproof parka from Frank and Oak, a Montreal-based sustainable fashion brand. My coat, which is on its fourth winter, is supposed keep you warm at temperatures as low as -30 C. It hasn’t let me down. I love it for its sleek design and abundant pockets, not to mention its unflashy (i.e. no labels) exterior shell. Warm and waterproof footwear is must and my current Bogs Arcata Urban Lace boots are a lifesaver. Their slip-resistant soles are great for trudging along unplowed sidewalks. And these boots keep me my feet dry even when I can’t avoid slush puddles, which are epic in Montreal. I also rely on my Under Armour Cold Gear base layers for any outdoor activity in the winter. They help regulate body temperature.” – Konrad Yakabuski, Montreal

