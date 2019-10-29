 Skip to main content

Travel

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ask a travel expert: How do I stay connected abroad without exorbitant phone bills when I get home?

Heather Greenwood Davis
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Being aware of your carrier's roaming packages is important to avoid sticker shock on your next cellphone bill after travelling abroad.

franz12/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

My wallet has been stung many times with hefty roaming charges, so I asked travel tech specialist Winston Sih for his advice.

“Before roaming became a little more affordable in the last few years, I had a good friend of mine go away for two weeks in the Bahamas and return to a $2,400 roaming bill from their carrier,” he recalls.

“It was a fight to get part of the bill reduced, but at the end of the day, it was due to [my friend] not checking their phone’s settings and making sure all the cellular functionality was turned off when not being used and, when data was on, monitoring how much was being consumed by which apps.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sih says Canadians who want to stay connected abroad have to do the math.

For short trips, your carrier’s roaming option packages, which work on a 24-hour clock from the moment you access roaming, are the place to start.

“If it’s just for a long weekend, that may be your best bet as it allows you to stay connected to your phone number for texts and iMessages, as well as data,” Sih says.

For longer trips, consider purchasing a local SIM card. In that case you’ll need to take your SIM card out of your unlocked phone (and not lose it) and replace it with the local purchase. This is great if data in your destination is more affordable. The catch: You’ll have a different phone number. That means you’ll have to share the new number with friends back home, but it’s easy to stay in touch using messaging apps instead of texts. You may also both incur long distance charges when making calls. Still, says Sih, if you’re mainly interested in the data access it can be a great option.

Travellers who don’t want to rely on the hope of finding good WiFi might want to consider a personal hotspot purchase.

Options such as the Skyroam Solis X can fit in your pocket, be used with up to 10 devices and has features that include a remote camera and Global 4G LTE connectivity. It can be either purchased outright (US$179.99 + your preferred WiFi package) or rented (from US$8.99 a day, including unlimited Wi-Fi). A host of other models, brands and package options can be found at most places where cellphone accessories are sold.

“These also include a battery built in so you can charge your devices on the go,” Sih points out, but you’ll still need to bring a cord.

Story continues below advertisement

Sih opts for a multiuse cord. “It’s one USB cable with multiple ends so no matter the device, I don’t have to stress about whether I remembered to bring the cord.”

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter