There are still plenty of flowers to see in the Netherlands, even if you missed tulip season

Every year, from mid-April until the first week of May, thousands of travellers flock to the Netherlands in search of tulips, whose pink, magenta, lily white, violet and even the infamous black version genetically engineered in the north of Holland, are celebrated in the millions across the country. The majority of the tulips are planted in Noordoostpolder in the Flevoland province, as well as in the famous Keukenhof gardens, home to more than seven million bulbs of all kinds of flowers, including the famous pretty perennial.
But with such a short time frame to see them at the height of their bloom, securing a reasonably priced flight and centrally located accommodations can prove challenging, given the crowds that are to be expected in such a densely concentrated stretch. Which is why, when I finally managed to book a three-week trip to the Netherlands, it was in June. Witnessing the country’s spectacular tulip season is something of a bucket list item for me, but I knew that my window of opportunity to be surrounded by blooms had closed. That just meant more time for visiting cheese museums and pedalling along the canals, right?
Or maybe not.
As I settled into my accommodations in Leiden, a city roughly 25 minutes from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, my hopes were reignited when I got word of a place, not even a 15-minute walk from where I was staying, where I’d surely be able to find a flower or two.
Tucked behind the gates of Leiden University, the Hortus Botanicus Leiden has been housing international plant species for research purposes since the academic institution opened the garden in 1590, and sewing seedlings and saplings into the Dutch soil since the first plantings began in 1594. The result is a reverie of more than 10,000 ferns, flowers, trees, shrubs, mosses and grasses collected and harvested from Southern Europe, Asia and South Africa all harmoniously categorized into a whimsical and elaborate layout that leaves you feeling as though you’ve been handed the key to your very own secret garden. Some of the original trees, more than 400 years old, continue to flourish in the gardens.
Once you pay the entrance fee of €8 ($12), you’re free to wander the grounds as you wish, for as long as you’d like. If you want to leave and come back, you’re able to do so by showing the ticket again. Admission for children between the ages of four and 12 costs €3.50, and groups of 15 and more pay €6.50 each, making this a more affordable alternative to the €18 fee for adults to the Keukenhof gardens, located 15 minutes from the Hortus.
Entering on a warm day, just after a few quick drops of rain sprinkled the earth, the beauty of spring in the Netherlands was on full display. The tulips might have been gone, but the soil smelled rich and flowers and flora of just about every other kind were budding and blossoming in every direction; fully opened blush-coloured hydrangeas in the Japanese gardens, blossoming orange trees, some already ripe with fruit and whose leaves smelled of sweet citrus; mosses and ferns creeping along the wooded pathways and bamboo shoots swaying gently in the wind, sounding oddly like wind chimes as their stalks knocked together.
The oldest section of the garden, known as the Front Garden, remains intact in its original spot since the Hortus’ inception in 1590, and is home to both the Winter Garden (a towering glasshouse which was added in 2000), as well as the fenced-off Clusius Garden. Perhaps the most historically significant portion of the Hortus Botanicus Leiden, the Clusius Garden – and the man behind its name – is almost entirely to thank for the Netherlands’ modern-day fascination with the tulip. After being brought from Turkey during the Ottoman Empire, the original Dutch tulips were cultivated at the Hortus Botanicus Leiden by a professor named Carolus Clusius, who worked as the head of the Hortus Botanicus back in 1593. Wandering through the front entrance, this was the first garden I saw, divided into four sections and fenced off to form an enclosure meant to protect the tulips and other fragile endangered species.
The Hortus has functioned as an educational and research-based garden for centuries, meaning aside from its four distinct gardens (the Clusius, the Japanese, the Fern, and the Systematic gardens), the entire property feels magnificently overgrown, with winding pathways through tall evergreen shrubbery, a working beehive, gurgling ponds hidden by ferns, and even the odd neighbourhood cat, keeping an eye on the fat koi fish that circle past the bobbing lily pads in a sunken stone pond, an addition to the Hortus which came in the mid-1700s.
Free guided tours are available for guests up to 18 years old and cost just €4 for adults, though there are plenty of signs along the pathways printed in English and Dutch explaining various historical and botanical points of interest throughout the gardens. The Hortus is also open year-round and pathways are wide enough for strollers and guests with accessibility needs. No matter which month you come, something is always in bloom.
Of course visiting in spring means you will likely encounter some rain. But as I took refuge under a gazebo covered by the sweeping bows of an old elm tree, a sudden shower didn’t bother me at all. And afterward, the plants became even more breathtaking, adding a touch of sparkle and shimmer to every individual leaf and petal.
I saw an older couple that day, holding hands and sharing an umbrella, but save for that, I was all alone in this storybook fairy garden, left to enjoy thousands of florals all day long, with no jostling crowds in sight.
When time came to leave the gardens, I stopped in at the Hortus Botanicus’ café and gift shop. And there, alongside floral engraved notebooks and postcards and various pretty trinkets, mixed in with packets of herbs and perennials, was a selection of tulip bulbs, sealed with a USDA stamp of inspection, ready for those who wish to take a piece of the Hortus home. There’s no need to miss tulip season ever again.
