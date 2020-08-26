Travel news: Canadian wilderness adventures, outdoor art and hotel discounts

The mountains are calling: White Mountain Adventures in Alberta’s Kananaskis Country is now offering three new adventures for small groups on Fortress Mountain. Usually accessible only by special permit, the closure of the Sunshine Meadows gondola has created a rare opportunity for hiking/ATV tours to spot wildflowers, wildlife and larches in The Rockies’ high alpine meadows, which has hosted location shoots for films including The Revenant, Inception and Jumanji: The Next Level.
Northeast Calgary has a colourful new summer lure – Block Party: Art On The Boulevard. The Deerfoot City shopping mall has opened this art-meets-patio collab with artists Leechuts, Rhys Farrell, Sydonne Warren and Nasarimba. Open until Sept. 26, the outdoor lounge features picnic tables and a 60-metre road mural painted by the artists, ongoing entertainment programming and dining provided by vendors from Deerfoot City Food Lodge. In Toronto’s upscale Yorkville district, the second annual Yorkville Murals festival is on from Aug. 28 to 30, with contributions from seven artists including Birdo, Jin Ke Wang and Kirsten McCrea displayed at 99 Yorkville Ave., and throughout the neighbourhood.
Well-known for its chalets welcoming guests to spend the night surrounded by a wolf pack, Parc Omega has introduced Parc Omega La Nuit until Oct. 10. The walking tour teaches participants about the forest and its inhabitants during the night-time hours, ending the 1.5-kilometre excursion with time watching the grey wolves by moonlight at the Wolf Observatory.
Membership has its perks for planning a weekend getaway: Marriott Bonvoy Escapes has a five-day sale running until Aug. 30, offering 25 per cent discounts (20 per cent for non-members) on bookings at over 200 hotels across Canada, including Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, Renaissance Montreal Downtown and Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.
