Winter travel deals: It’s not too late to plan a March Break getaway

Sunny hotel deals
When you use promo code SPJ on Feb. 29, 2020 only, you can save 29 per cent on stays of three nights or more at the Marriott Cancun Resort or JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa with travel dates between March 1 and Dec. 24, 2020. Over in the Bahamas, you can save 48 per cent at Breezes when you book by Feb. 29 and travel by Dec. 25, 2020. This is a more than 14-year-old, all-inclusive property that has three pools and quirky activities such as flying trapeze and sumo wrestling. Club Med has seven-night air-inclusive escapes from $1,599 to Mexico, the Caribbean, or Florida when you book by Feb. 25, 2020, and complete your stay by Aug. 22, 2020. As part of this deal, kids under 4 stay free, kids under 16 are up to 50 per cent off, and you get your first checked bag free.
Spend March Break in Toronto
Located in downtown Toronto, the Chelsea Hotel has two deals available right now. There’s the weekend wanderer sale that’s valid until March 31, 2020 where stays start from $124 for one night or from $109 a night for two nights. Alternatively, their March Break offer (March 13-22) has rates from $129 a night, including free parking and an optional second room for just $99. During March Break, the hotel will have complementary activities onsite, which include movies, magic shows, video-game tournaments and more. If you’re looking for more ways to save, there’s the Toronto CityPASS which gives you 36 per cent off admission at 5 top attractions.
See Japan before the Olympic rush
Guests who book Oku Japan’s four- or five-day self-guided Nakasendo tour by Mar. 15 and travel by July 24, 2020 will get a free extra night at a secluded onsen ryokan when using promo code Oku2020. If you prefer a guided excursion, G Adventures has up to 20 per cent off Japan tours when you book by Feb. 29 and travel by June 7, 2020. Their nine-day Japan Express itinerary is a popular choice as it’ll take you to from Osaka to Tokyo with stops in Koyasan, Hiroshima and Mount Fuji along the way.
Savings in Florida
Valid until March 30, 2020, the Plunge Beach Resort hotel in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fla., has a No Pinch Lobster package where rates are as low as US$101 a night. This deal includes 15 per cent off the room rate, 20 per cent off food & drinks and a two tank dive package with boat charter MissConduct. If you’re headed to Fort Lauderdale, the Atlantic Hotel + Spa gives you two ways to get 15 per cent off your stay. You can either book at least 14 days in advance or pay with your American Express card. Down in Miami, Solé Miami, a Noble House Resort, is giving guests the fourth night free when you pay for three nights. There’s also the National Hotel where you’ll get a US$80 food and beverage credit as part of their 80th-anniversary celebration.
Kids ski free in Vermont
Multiple mountains have ski promotions during March Break. Up to two children (12 years old and younger) receive free lift tickets for every day of their trip at Stratton Mountain Resort. This deal only applies to midweek stays between March 8 and April 10, 2020. When you book two nights between March 1 and March 31, 2020 at the Burke Mountain Hotel, up to two children ski free when using promo code KSFREE. If you’re looking just for accommodations, the Red Clover Inn has a midweek snow escape deal where you get the third night free when booking two nights.
Big sale on hotels around the globe
People travelling before April 30, 2020, can save 15 per cent to 30 per cent at more than 1,000 IHG Hotels & Resorts in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil as long as you book by Feb. 29, 2020. Accor Hotels which owns brands Fairmont, Swissotel, Sofitel, Novotel and more is offering up to 25 per cent off stays in North and Central America. The longer you stay, the more you save, but you must book by March 30, 2020 for stays until April 30, 2020.
Head to Spring Training and save
Guests who book the Ultimate Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Experience at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach get up to four tickets to a Phillies spring training home game at Spectrum Field (they play the Toronto Blue Jays on March 5th), local beers and a baseball-themed welcome amenity upon arrival on stays between February and March 23, 2020. If you prefer the Cactus League in Arizona, the Phoenician has a family excursions deal where you can get a second room for children up to the age of 21 at 25 per cent off. Children 12 and under also eat free with the purchase of an adult meal, valid through Dec. 31, 2020.
Free upgrades and onboard credits when cruising
Those looking to take a European or Christmas Market river cruise can take advantage of AmaWaterways’ Triple Savings offer. When you book by March 31, 2020, you’ll get up to $2,400 off for a stateroom, a free stateroom upgrade and a $100 onboard credit for each stateroom. This offer is also available for Mekong cruises, but you get free gratuities instead of the room upgrade.
Up to 20 per cent off on worldwide trips for young Canadians
Contiki, which runs guided experiences for 18 to 35 year olds, has a global sale right now where you can save up to 20 per cent on select 2020 and 2021 excursions booked by Feb. 27, 2020. Iconic Essentials, Discoverer & In-depth Explorer Europe 2020 departures are 20 per cent off. Trips less than seven days in Europe, Sailing, Ski & Snowboard, Australia & New Zealand journeys are available at 15 per cent off. And you’ll get 10 per cent off United States, Canada and Latin America trips. Some of their top trips include island hopping in Greece, Peru Uncovered and Auckland to Queenstown.