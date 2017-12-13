Beyond The Last Jedi: See your favourite Star Wars costumes in Florida

If all you want for Christmas is a Shiraya fan headdress, the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg has jumped on the crowded Last Jedi bandwagon by hosting Star Wars and the Power of Costume.
The Smithsonian travelling exhibition explores the creative processes of the wardrobe designers who have turned George Lucas's vision into reality. Among the concept drawings and costumes on view: The robes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader's suit and breathing apparatus, the yak hair and mohair Chewbacca costume, Boba Fett's armour and gowns worn by Queen Amidala and Queen Jamillia. A series of short films include behind-the-scenes interviews with artists, designers and actors, while sketches, photographs and notes appear in interactive flip books.
It's all less than two hours' drive west of Orlando, where the Walt Disney World Resort has just added the planet Batuu to its Star Tours – The Adventures Continue attraction, in which guests take a motion-simulated 3-D space flight to various settings from the Star Wars films. The blockbuster-franchise theme continues at the nearby Universal Orlando theme park, which has added festive decorations to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for the first time.
Star Wars and the Power of Costume runs until April 1. Admission: $25 (U.S.) for adults, $18 for children seven to 17, free for children six and under.
More information: mfastpete.org, disneyworld.disney.go.com, universalorlando.com.
