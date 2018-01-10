Family trips that allow you take a break from your kids

One of my favourite family vacation memories includes a moment in which my husband and I and some of our friends are hanging out in a Champagne lounge aboard a cruise ship. Why do I love it so? It's late, our kids, all under 10 at the time, are on the ship – and not one of them is within earshot.

While there's no doubt that a family trip should include spending time with said family, 24/7 can feel like the opposite of a getaway when you're used to spending only a few hours a day with your precious children. That kind of commitment requires a level of positivity and energy that parents who have been stockpiling vacation days to make the trip happen simply don't possess.

Luckily, the travel industry is increasingly offering services that enable you to have a break from your children – even the ones still in diapers – to recharge. And the best ones make you feel like parent of the year while doing it.

Baby on board

Club Med, the chain once synonymous with singles has transformed into a family travel haven. The resorts are global, which means that if your family is more inclined to a ski hill than a breaking wave, they've got you covered.

At Baby Club Med infants four to 23 months old participate in age-appropriate activities that don't require you to be there. Qualified staff read them nursery rhymes and take them on outdoor walks. And the program extends beyond babysitting: You can request baby beds, bottle warmers and more for your room and opt to feed your little one in the "baby restaurant" or take advantage of the "bottle room's" blender and more.

Need to know: All kids stay at discounted rates year-round at Club Med, but kids under four years of age stay free. Baby Club Med (as well as Petite Club Med, which caters to kids two to three years old) is an additional cost to your stay package. If you're travelling with older kids, the Mini Club Med (4-10) and Junior Club Med (11-17) clubs offer a mix of art and sport activities that are included in your stay; clubmed.ca.

Options for little ones

The Turks and Caicos Islands suffered only minor damage from Hurricane Irma, but it was enough to force the shutdown of the popular Beaches resort. It took the opportunity to refresh and reopened in December with new offerings – two new food trucks in the 45,000-square-foot waterpark and new Xbox One X machines in the video game lounge among them.

The big draw will be Sesame Street. Character parades and shows happen throughout the day and are included with your stay. The kids club, which runs daily from 9 a.m to 9 p.m., offers a mix of water play, arts and crafts and games under the watchful eyes of certified nannies.

Need to know: Kids club participation (as well as a host of water sports and resort activities) is included, but there are extra fees and reservations required for special programs such as cooking with Cookie Monster or exploring outer space with Elmo. Families with children who have special needs can request a one-on-one Beaches Buddy prior to arrival; the extra-fee service provides a specially certified staff member who will stay with your child for as long as you like to help them enjoy the resort while you get a break; beaches.com.

Teen dreams

The new MSC Seaside set sail out of Miami in December and will sail year-round to the eastern and western Caribbean.

From the design of the ship (built to look like a Miami beach condo) to the outdoor restaurants and bars, it's a teen dream. The Aqua Park at Sea features a unique water slide that pairs technology and interactive video games with water play. Interconnected staterooms mean you have the option of a little space. And ziplines, an XD cinema and an F-1 simulator will keep them busy. The official Teen Club will introduce them to other teens through formal nights and karaoke, or they can take a page out of your book (and cash out of your wallet) with a teen spa treatment.

Need to know: As of summer 2018, kids 12-17 travelling in a stateroom with two full-fare-paying adults only pay the taxes, duties and extras on low- and mid-season cruises – their cruise fare is free; msccruises.com.