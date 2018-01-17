From Quebec to the Arctic Circle, embrace winter at a snow or ice hotel

With weather systems such as bomb cyclones bearing down on us, even those made from the hardiest stock may find themselves hibernating this winter rather than embracing a sub-zero landscape. But there's a ton of icy beauty to be had from Quebec to the Arctic Circle, and there's no better way to enjoy it than by visiting a snow or ice hotel. Constructed from, yes, snow and ice, they dazzle with their frozen H2O architecture and iced vodka cocktails. Rebuilt seasonally, the time is now to book a night of frigid fun. If north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region isn't too remote for you, they just got an ice hotel, too!

Go for the multibed igloos for families and friends. Expedition-quality sleeping bags and six co-sleepers will keep you snug. Overnight stays include a welcome aperitif, use of the Jacuzzi and sauna, a snowshoe walk, fondue for dinner, morning tea in your sleeping bag and breakfast on the mountain. All the best in alpine hospitality. Open until April 1. From €119 ($179) a person nightly.

Beds have ice-block bases while the snow walls are carved in gorgeous, intricate detail. After a few flutes of sparkling ice cider, imagine the cozy sleep you'll have in your snow cave. (Some suites even have their own fireplace.) Overnight guests have access to the Nordic relaxation area with its outdoor hot tubs and sauna under the starry Quebec skies from 9 p.m to 9 a.m. Open until March 25. Rooms from $219 a night.

At the Hôtel de Glace, some suites even have their own fireplace. Renaud Philippe

With its winning north of the Arctic Circle locale and new permanent addition, the Icehotel, remade annually from more than 1,600 tonnes of snow and ice from the Torne River, now boasts an ice bar, gallery and warm suites open year round. The hotel's Veranda restaurant sees Michelin-trained head chef Alexander Meier putting forth multicourse menus that include dishes such as Arctic char with crushed potatoes and citrus hollandaise, and cloudberry desserts. Seasonal cold accommodation doubles from €300 a night.

The Icehotel in Sweden is remade annually from more than 1,600 tonnes of snow and ice. Asaf Kliger

Lapland's blue twilight is reason enough to head to the Arctic Circle during the winter. But so, too, is connecting with the local Sami people on a reindeer safari, going ice fishing, skiing or chasing the aurora borealis. Then, sleep it off in an igloo. They provide the woollen socks and down sleeping bag, you provide the thermal undies. Kakslauttanen's Snow Igloos available mid-February to April 30. Starting at €376 a night.

The SnowVillage includes a snow hotel, ice restaurant, ice bar and even an ice chapel. This winter, the theme of the suites is Game of Thrones. Which means that after a hot meal of filet of reindeer with celeriac purée and roasted Lappish potatoes served on ice tables and chairs, you can sleep in a cozy sleeping bag under the glowing blue eyes of a White Walker. Open until April. Rooms from €352 a night.