Need a vacation? Here’s where to go this December

Arizona

A loft suite at Hotel Valley Ho’s Tower hotel. Mark Boisclair/Hotel Valley Ho

Opened on Dec. 20, 1956, the Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, Ariz., has mostly changed over the years by not changing at all. And while a design overhaul of the resort's Tower hotel within a hotel was recently completed, the new look still celebrates the Ho's step-back-in-time aesthetic. The tunes played in the lobby are mid-century masterpieces, setting the chilled vibe of a hip retreat once populated by Hollywooders escaping the pop-bulb paparazzi. Bing Crosby, Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh and Zsa Zsa Gabor were among the A-list guests back in the day. Rooms from $240 (U.S.). hotelvalleyho.com – Brad Wheeler

Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sculptures light up the street at BOLD – Beverly Hills Open Later Days. Kamil Galimski/Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau

Still haven't started your holiday shopping? Instead of stressing, use your procrastination as an excuse to head to Beverly Hills. All month, the home of Rodeo Drive – the ultimate shopping street – will give desperate Santa helpers extra hours to shop on Friday and Saturday nights. Which, in this town, means stores are open until the boundary-pushing late hour of – 8 p.m. (Weird, right?) Other festive elements of BOLD – Beverly Hills Open Later Days – include a geometric light display, public art installations, restaurant specials, in-store events and live entertainment. lovebeverlyhills.com/boldholidays

London

The vintage Belmond British Pullman features lush interiors. Handout

Trains and Christmas go together like mint and chocolate. Better than watching a toy train chug round and round the tree, though, is taking a festive ride on the real deal. The vintage Belmond British Pullman is true luxury on the rails and it celebrates the season with a variety of merry adventures. You can enjoy a five-course British seasonal lunch as you're pulled through the countryside by steam locomotive, take a trip to Canterbury to hear carols in the famed cathedral or travel to Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons in Oxfordshire for an extravagant lunch at its two-Michelin-starred restaurant. From £374 a passenger; belmond.com – Domini Clark