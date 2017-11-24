Take advantage of these Black Friday deals when planning your winter getaway

Cyber Monday is just around the corner and with bleak winter weather rolling in across the country, now's an ideal time to jump online and search for more exciting climes. Here's a roundup of the most enticing web deals on offer.

The Blue Walk

Feel like stretching your legs? The Blue Walk offers small-group strolling tours in France, Italy, Greece and Britain, with whimsical themes such as Watercolour Sketching in Paris (Oct. 7-13, 2018, six nights, $3,350 [U.S.] a person with a single supplement of $695). Book one of the select 2018 tours before Nov. 30 and receive a free night of pretour accommodation in the tour's luxury four- and five-star boutique hotel or resort, ensuring you'll hit the streets rested, refreshed and ready to roam. thebluewalk.com

Story continues below advertisement

El Dorado Royale By Karisma

Fans of the Mayan Riviera in Mexico will not want to miss a visit to the five-star El Dorado, which is offering up to 50 per cent off rooms plus a $1,000 resort credit. Rates start at $176 a person, per night, and the resort credit can be used for room upgrades, spa pampering and gourmet experiences. Sale runs Nov. 22-29 for travel dates from Jan. 1 to Dec. 22, 2018. karismahotels.com/Hotels-Resorts-Villas/Adults-only/El-Dorado-Resorts/El-Dorado-Royale

Wilderness Scotland/Wilderness Ireland

Adventurers looking to indulge their wanderlust will enjoy this quirky Black Friday promotion from the tour companies Wilderness Scotland and Wilderness Ireland. Book a U.K. or Ireland trip – be it walking, biking, canoeing or kayaking – by Nov. 29, and you'll get a free insulated down jacket from the Swedish outfitters Haglofs, worth $220. wildernessscotland.com; wildernessireland.com/black-friday

Royal Caribbean

Cruising enthusiasts can save big on family excursions. Book a boat between Nov. 24 and 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET, for sailing on or after Dec. 24, 2017, and you'll save 50 per cent on the second guest, and 25 per cent on the third and fourth. Plus, you'll get up to $400 in on-board credits per stateroom. Note that the offer excludes departures from China. royalcaribbean.com

Nickelodeon Hotel & Resorts Punta Cana

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Dominican Republic resort town of Punta Cana is an ideal spot to get some well-deserved R&R, and this Nickelodeon property has all your family needs covered, with water slides and interactive experiences with favourite Nickelodeon characters. Book between Nov. 22 and 29 (for travel dates from Jan. 1 through Dec. 22, 2018), and you will enjoy up to 50 per cent off your visit, and a 50-per-cent spa credit for each adult. Kids under 12 stay for free, plus get a free "sliming." Rates typically start at $433 a night, per adult. nickresortpuntacana.com

Topdeck Travel

Topdeck Travel, a group operator for the 18- to 30-year-old set, is offering deep discounts on millennial adventures abroad. The Sydney Discovery, a five-day insider's look at the Australian city (including sandboarding, grape stomping and seafood tastings) is now 70 per cent off, starting at $203, and the two-week Road to Marrakech voyage, through Spain, Morocco and Portugal, starts at $692.

Must be booked before Nov. 27. topdeck.travel/tours/Sydney-Discovery; topdeck.travel/tours/road-to-marrakech

Nayara Springs

Kick back and relax at this Costa Rican gem. Nayara Springs is offering 35 per cent off four-night bookings made on Cyber Monday, for travel in May, 2018, and dates between August and November, 2018. The package is priced at $1,950, plus tax, and includes breakfast and daily yoga. nayarasprings.com

Story continues below advertisement

Palace Resorts

This all-inclusive luxury resort chain is known for its marquee entertainment (such as the Illusionists). Book a holiday at one of its 10 oceanfront properties by Nov. 30 and you'll receive up to 55 per cent off rack rates. Kids and teenagers stay for free, and stays of three nights or more include up to $1,500 in resort credits for golf, tour excursions and spa indulgences. palaceresorts.com/en

Westgate Resorts

Feel like trying your luck in Vegas? Now's an ideal time to ante up. Westgate Resorts is offering the public its employee discount at all of its 27 properties across the United States. This means you can book in at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino for as little as $30 a night, and save your cash for the slots. Must book by Nov. 27. westgateresorts.com/specials/black-friday-cyber-monday-sale

Go Ahead Tours

Gourmands of the world, unite. With Go Ahead Tours's Cyber Monday promotion, you can indulge your palate with up to $650 off all tours (select departures), including food tours of scenic Italy. Pasta and wine await!goaheadtours.ca/previewblackfriday

Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas

Couples keen to get some alone time will want to take advantage of this offer for 60 per cent off the "Best Flexible" rate at this four-star, adults-only all-inclusive in the Bahamas. Travel is valid through Dec. 14, 2018 (with some blackout periods), and there's no minimum night stay. Nightly rates start at $226 a room (down from $564), based on double occupancy, and must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27. Bonus: If you book more than three nights, a complimentary Tortuga rum cake will be yours. And for a stay of more than five nights, you'll also get a $100 credit for the on-site Amber Spa. warwickhotels.com/paradise-island-bahamas