What National Ballet principal dancer – and long-standing Sugar Plum Fairy – Greta Hodgkinson considers Christmas essentials

Without a little bit of magic, ballet can just be a series of complex dance steps executed by a highly skilled performer on stage. With it, the art has the ability to transcend time, space and, perhaps most impressively, keep those under the age of 10 glued to their seats. In the case of the National Ballet of Canada, one of those magicians is Greta Hodgkinson. As a principal dancer with the company for more than two decades, Hodgkinson has gracefully articulated the movements of Giselle, Swan Lake and, most recently, A Winter's Tale. This month, she resumes the iconic role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Christmas classic, The Nutcracker, which runs until Dec. 30 at the Four Seasons Centre in Toronto. "I love seeing the excitement and awe in the eyes of the children who come to the ballet, many of them for the first time," Hodgkinson says. "It is truly magical, and it's still a challenge, even after 23 years!"



While Hodgkinson's on-stage presence is otherworldly, at home, she's decidedly more relatable. "Most of my Christmas traditions centre around food," she says. "We always have tourtière, in honour of my husband's Québécois background, and I like to have at least one Armenian dish that my grandma would have served for the holidays." Here, Hodgkinson shares holiday picks that help her survive the season – and make it a bit more magical.

Ballerina Greta Hodgkinson has been a principal dancer with the National Ballet of Canada for more than two decades. Sian Richards

1. Hudson's Bay Nutcracker

"One of the Christmas staples every year in our home is an actual Nutcracker from Hudson's Bay. He sits on our mantle."

Nutcracker, $35 at Hudson's Bay.

2. Williams Sonoma hot chocolate

"Once the Christmas season starts, I break this tin out. It's my son's favourite after school treat on a cold day."

Classic hot chocolate, $28.95 at Williams Sonoma. Dede Johnston large skier mug, $75, L'Indochineur Paris-Hanoi natural round stone coaster with brass trim, $60 at Hopson Grace.

3. Elf on the Shelf

"He comes every December first and this year, we've added a Girl Elf for my daughter."

Elf on The Shelf box set, $42.95 at Indigo.

4. Panettone

"I like to have at least one of these on hand to serve for impromptu guests or to have a slice for breakfast. They remind me of my time spent in Italy."

Panettone Flamigni Glassato, $129.99 at Pusateri's and Saks Food Hall by Pusateri's. Dibbern Savoy dessert plate, $90, Cutipol Goa white matte gold table fork, $29 at Hopson Grace.

5. Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume

"This is one of my favourite scents, especially around Nutcracker season. It brings me to the memory of being in the Waltz of the Flowers."

Marc Jacobs Daisy Anniversary Edition, $118 at Hudson's Bay.

6. Kiehl's hand salve

"This time of year is tough on my hands and this is my absolute favourite cure. Plus, it's a great stocking stuffer!"

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength hand salve, $19 at Kiehl's.