Accused in Edmonton attack found fit to stand trial; assessment on mental state incomplete

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is shown in an Edmonton Police Service handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
A man accused of attempted murder in a knife attack on a police officer has been found fit to stand trial, but an assessment on his mental state at the time of the alleged assault is not yet complete.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif was in provincial court Friday to face 11 charges related to a Sept. 30 attack outside a football game in Edmonton.

His lawyer said an assessment has found that Sharif is currently fit to stand trial.

The case was delayed for another 30 days to complete an assessment on whether Sharif could be found criminally responsible.

Lawyer Karanpal Aujla said it's important to know his client's mental state at the time of the alleged offences.

The case has been put over to Feb. 12.

Sharif also faces charges related to a speeding cube van that hit and injured four pedestrians in downtown Edmonton hours after the police officer was attacked.

