Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
FILE PHOTO: Franklin Drive in Fort McMurray, Alberta, on April 22, 2017. Alberta Health Services has issued an air quality advisory for Fort McMurray and other communities because of smoke from wildfires. (Todd Korol For The Globe and Mail)
FILE PHOTO: Franklin Drive in Fort McMurray, Alberta, on April 22, 2017. Alberta Health Services has issued an air quality advisory for Fort McMurray and other communities because of smoke from wildfires. (Todd Korol For The Globe and Mail)

Air quality advisory issued for Fort McMurray due to wildfire smoke Add to ...

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Alberta Health Services has issued an air quality advisory for Fort McMurray and other communities because of smoke from wildfires.

The provincial health agency says the fires are burning north of Wood Buffalo National Park.

An Alberta government wildfire spokesman says there are three out-of-control fires burning about 250 kilometres west of Fort McMurray that are generating a lot of smoke.

AHS says even healthy people my suffer eye and throat irritation and shortness of breath.

The advisory also applies to the communities of Fort McKay and Fort Chipewyan.

The agency notes the smoke conditions may cause anxiety linked with last year’s wildfire in Fort McMurray, which forced the complete evacuation of the city, and says people can call a mental health hotline for help.

The blaze in May 2016 forced out more than 80,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of structures.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Fort McMurray residents look back, one year after fire (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular