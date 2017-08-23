Alberta has already used half the financial cushion it built into this fiscal year’s budget in order to keep its deficit prediction intact, according to the government’s first-quarter update.

The ruling New Democratic Party has also doubled the amount of savings it expected to find in the 2017-18 fiscal year, increasing the chance the government will meet its original budget forecast rolled out in March. Without these adjustments, the government’s balance sheet would slip further into the red.

The quarterly update, released Wednesday, coincides with a shakeup in Alberta’s political landscape. The province’s newborn right-leaning party is in the early stages of a leadership race, with contestants campaigning against each other as well as the governing party; conservatives with a centrist bent, feeling alienated by this new outfit, are looking for a new political home; and the NDP is countering these competing challenges by amplifying election-style retorts.

The debate centres on how Alberta should respond to the economic challenges weighing on the province. The next election is expected in 2019.

“We will reduce the deficit over time by restraining growth in spending while protecting health care, education and the other services Albertans count on,” Joe Ceci, Alberta’s finance minister, said in the statement Wednesday. “The severe and reckless cuts proposed by others to take billions out of the budget this year would hurt Alberta, put people out of work and weaken the economic recovery.”

The government’s first-quarter update predicted the 2017-18 deficit will clock in at $10.5-billion, in line with the original budget. However, the NDP now expects revenue to fall to $44.34-billion, down $648-million from $45.02-billion. The government said in its statement that it is “addressing the revenue shortfall by using $250-million of the budgeted $500-million risk adjustment” and increasing the amount of money it expects to save to $400-million, up from $200-million.

