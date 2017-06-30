Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Protestors march against the acquittal of Bradley Barton in the death of Cindy Gladue in Edmonton, Alberta on Thursday, April 2, 2015. Crown prosecutors have filed an appeal of the decision, seeking a new trial. (AMBER BRACKEN For The Globe and Mail)
Protestors march against the acquittal of Bradley Barton in the death of Cindy Gladue in Edmonton, Alberta on Thursday, April 2, 2015. Crown prosecutors have filed an appeal of the decision, seeking a new trial. (AMBER BRACKEN For The Globe and Mail)

Alberta court orders new trial for man acquitted of murdering Cindy Gladue Add to ...

EDMONTON — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Alberta Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial in the case of an Ontario trucker who was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of an Indigenous woman.

A jury found Bradley Barton not guilty last September in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue.

Gladue was a sex-trade worker whose body was found in a bathtub in an Edmonton motel room.

She bled to death after a night of what Barton called consensual, rough sex.

The Court of Appeal says there were serious legal errors during the trial, including how the judge charged the jury about Barton’s conduct and on the law of sexual assault relating to consent.

The appeal panel says these errors negatively compromised the jury’s ability to properly assess the evidence and apply the law correctly.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Families outline hopes for future missing and murdered inquiry hearings (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular